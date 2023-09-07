Protecting the ball is paramount for White Hall against Maumelle

Ball security will be key for White Hall this week as the Bulldogs open 5A-Central Conference play.

White Hall hosts Maumelle at 7 p.m. Friday in each team’s conference opener. White Hall (1-1) is coming off a last-second, 34-27 defeat to Warren, one of Class 4A’s best teams.

Maumelle (2-0) won 41-27 at Batesville last week. The Hornets announced in Facebook post on Sunday their student section theme for this game would be “Razorbacks” in honor of Ryan Mallett, White Hall’s late football coach and former University of Arkansas quarterback.

The Hornets have played well on defense so far. They scored two defensive touchdowns last week after shutting out Class 6A Sylvan Hills the week prior.

In two games, the Hornets have intercepted six passes and recovered two fumbles. Mitchell said the Bulldogs can’t afford to give the ball away against the Hornets.

“Their ability to get off the blocks and hit you at angles that you hadn’t been hit before to cause fumbles or to break on passes and intercept them, that’s the big difference for them,” Mitchell said. “For us, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football. Four turnovers last week against a great Warren team. We’ve got to limit the turnovers, because if we turn the ball over to Maumelle, it’s not going to be a good night for us.” White Hall scored 44 points when these teams met last season. The Hornets will hope to lower that number, but the Bulldogs have weapons. Senior running back Jayden Smith rushed for 300 yards last week against Warren and caught five passes for 51 yards. Two weeks ago, senior receiver Braeden Bell caught three passes for 137 yards.

Through two games, senior quarterback Noah Smith has completed 18 of 33 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Maumelle sophomore Andrew Bjork has completed 25 of 44 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receivers Elijah Newell and Alan Timmons have 112 and 110 receiving yards, respectively.

Mitchell said the Hornets have speedy receivers like Warren, so the Bulldogs should be better prepared for the Hornets after facing the Lumberjacks.

“The quarterback does a good job getting the ball out to those receivers,” Mitchell said. “They got some dudes out there on the edge, got a real good running back [Jaiden Worsham] that they’re going to lean on some in the ground game. They’re balanced, but they want to get the ball out there on the edge and let that speed go to work for them.” Maumelle was one of the three conference opponents White Hall beat last season. The Bulldogs won 44-24 on the road, though many expect the Hornets to be better in head coach Brian Maupin’s second season.

Mitchell said in a deep 5A-Central, starting conference play with a win is important.

“There’s no off weeks in this conference,” Mitchell said. “Everybody’s tough. Everybody’s well-coached. Everybody’s got great talent, hard-nosed kids. But for us to be able to come out and start 1-0 in the conference would be huge for us, because our ultimate goal for this season is to make it to the playoffs.”





Friday’s high school football games

(All at 7 p.m.)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Watson Chapel at Pine Bluff

Maumelle at White Hall

Searcy at Sheridan

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

Crossett at Star City

DeWitt at Monticello

D’Arbonne Woods (Farmerville, La.) at Drew Central

Dumas at Helena-West Helena Central

Fordyce at Prescott

Lake Village Lakeside at Junction City

McGehee at Hamburg

Rison at Dardanelle

Stuttgart at Newport

Midland at Woodlawn







