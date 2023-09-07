Razorback soccer blanked at No. 9 Clemson

The seventh-ranked Arkansas soccer team suffered its second consecutive loss against a ranked opponent with a 1-0 defeat at No. 9 Clemson on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks (3-2-1) put the ball in the net twice against the Tigers, but both scores were erased on offside calls. Clemson (6-0-1) recorded its NCAA-leading fifth shutout.

The teams battled back and forth through a nondescript first 30 minutes void of many true goalscoring chances.

The Tigers looked to take the lead in the 24th minute, but Arkansas played a successful offside trap to nullify the goal.

In the 36th minute, Clemson scored after midfielder Caroline Conti snuck between Arkansas defenders Emilee Hauser and Ella Riley before sliding the ball past goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde. It was Conti’s first goal of the season and 20th of her career.

The Tigers out-shot the Razorbacks 7-3 throughout the first half as Clemson’s backline suffocated Arkansas’ prolific attacking front. Makenzie Malham registered the lone shot on target for the Razorbacks in the first 45 minutes.

Arkansas’ leading scorer Morgan White played just two minutes in the first half and 22 minutes total. In the second half, Arkansas showed an improved aggressiveness, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

The Razorbacks fought back to take a 14-12 shot advantage at the final whistle. However, Arkansas struggled to make its attempts count against a stifling Clemson defense.

The Tigers have allowed one goal through their first seven games.

In the 58th minute, Kiley Dulaney smashed a rebound off a free kick into the net, but the assistant referee had his flag up before the strike for an offsides call in the build-up play.

All-America forward Anna Podojil got a clean look at goal off a quick counterattack with under 20 minutes remaining. Her weak-footed strike sailed wide of the frame.

Arkansas appeared to find the equalizer off a corner kick in the 82nd minute as the Razorbacks congregated in celebration after the ball went over the line. The jubilation was short-lived, though, as another offside call voided the goal.

The teams combined for 30 fouls and nine offsides calls.

The Razorbacks will finish a three-game road trip at Tennessee on Sept. 15.