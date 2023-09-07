Reunion so good for Mills

Mills had one of the state's most electric offenses last fall.

With future Division I signees Jabrae Shaw (University of Arkansas) and Anton Pierce (Army) and multi-sport athlete QJ King at receiver, the Comets were a handful for opposing defenses as they finished 10-2.

But with all of those players graduating last spring, there were questions surrounding who would be the supporting cast for senior quarterback Achillies Ringo this season.

Mills Coach Cortez Lee says he has more depth than last season at the wide receiver position despite not having that group of seniors.

But there is no doubt who is the Comets' and Ringo's go-to weapon -- senior Akyell Madison.

Ringo and Madison have known each other since they were 8-years-old. The pair played youth football together growing up and parted ways when Ringo went to Mills and Madison went to Watson Chapel in Pine Bluff.

They were reunited when Madison transferred to Mills in the spring.

"When I was seeing how everyone was talking about how to replace [the seniors], in my head I [knew] what we got planned," Ringo said. "So I was just waiting on the day to come where it was certified that he was going to be here. It's a different feeling."

They connected on 7 completions for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns in Mills' opener versus Blytheville.

"I started playing football with him, so I've been knowing what we could do," Ringo said. "It's good getting him here. It feels good knowing I got somebody from day one that I can believe and trust in."

In their second game, Ringo and Madison stepped their game up another notch with 10 completions for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Rivercrest.

All of this success comes after Madison spent most of his time at Watson Chapel playing quarterback.

The 6-3, 180-pound receiver garnered some college interest as a quarterback because of his 4.4-second 40-yard dash times, but he says he's seen renewed interest after the move outside.

"I'm an athlete, so I could play anything on the field," Madison said. "We've been playing with each other since we were little, so he already had quarterback established. I didn't play quarterback when I was with him, you know, I played receiver. So I'm really just going back to the old days. The thing with me is I just want the ball. Just give me the ball and I'll do the rest."

Lee credits the success to how quickly Madison adapted to the Comets in the spring after he transferred.

"I kind of knew we had something like a Swiss Army Knife guy who could play multiple positions and [quietly] was a leader," Lee said. "You couldn't really see it because we already had leaders established in our program, but he came in and got acclimated real quick, felt the culture, picked up our vibe and we've been rolling ever since."

VALLEY VIEW

Leading by example

Valley View won a playoff game for the first time since 2013 last season, taking down Farmington 41-39 before losing to Camden Fairview in Class 5A's second round.

The Blazers return seven starters from that squad, including linebacker Brian Huff, a 4-star linebacker recruit who committed to Missouri in July.

But maybe most importantly for a Blazers squad looking to advance past the second round for the first time since that 2013 team reached the state semifinals is the return of three-year starting quarterback Carson Turley.

"He's just a great kid and is our team leader," Valley View Coach Sean Cockrell said. "We're gonna go as far as he goes."

In Valley View's season-opener, the Blazers (1-1) lost a shootout to Harding Academy (2-0) 55-40. In that game, Turley broke the single-game school passing record with 448 yards and four touchdowns. The previous record was set in 2013 by Noah Johns, who threw for 419 yards.

"We've got to have him in there," Cockrell said. "It makes us better as a team. Everybody on the team knows [that] as long as we've got the ball, and he's got a chance, we got a chance to come back and score it anytime."

Last week, in a 26-14 win over Poplar Bluff, Mo., Turley threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

Through two games, the Blazers don't have a go-to receiver like they may have had in years past. But what they do have is four receivers with 118 yards or more, giving Cockrell his deepest group yet.

"We haven't ever had this many that can make plays," Cockrell said.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Record breakers

Mountain Home has one winning season in the past 16 years.

But through two weeks, the Bombers (2-0) look to have their strongest team yet under fourth-year Coach Steve Ary.

At quarterback, they feature two-year starter Cade Yates. The senior has thrown for 611 yards and four touchdowns. He's also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Last week, in a 44-31 win over rival Harrison, Yates passed for a school-record 400 yards. The performance broke a record Yates set last season against Van Buren with 350.

In that same game, Yates' top target was classmate Jett Hannaford, who caught seven passes for a school-record 220 yards. Mountain Home's previous single-game receiving record was set in 2000 when Kenny Miller totaled 208 yards.

Yates and Hannaford have connected 11 times for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.