Sanders will serve on executive committee of Republican Governors Association

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been appointed to serve on the Republican Governors Association Executive Committee, association chair Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

Besides Sanders and Reynolds, the Republican Governors Association Executive Committee also includes Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Republican-led states are leading the way when it comes to smart, commonsense policies that are delivering results for the American people, and Governor Sanders’ leadership in Arkansas is a prime example of just that,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“I look forward to getting to work to ensure we defend our incumbents and have Republican pickups in critical races this year,” Sanders said in the news release.

“From economic successes, to low unemployment and teacher pay raises, Republican policies are bringing prosperity to Arkansas and the country. Our work will make sure these policies not only continue, but expand across the nation,” Sanders added.

There are 26 Republican governors and 24 Democratic governors.



