Searcy’s Ferrie gets kicks

Dylan Ferrie, a walk-on freshman from Searcy, was a kicking star for Mississippi State in his college debut last Saturday.

Ferrie started the scoring for the Bulldogs in their 48-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana with a 47-yard field goal at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter, then hit a 49-yarder on the last play of the second quarter to push their lead to 20-7.

In addition to going 2 for 2 on field goals, Ferrie hit all six of his extra point attempts. He was named Co-SEC Freshman of the Week by the conference office along with Alabama safety Caleb Downs.

"It's a heck of a way to get a career started, to hit pretty lengthy field goals as a true freshman, first college game," Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett said. "He did a phenomenal job. I'm very excited for him."

Ferrie announced his commitment to Mississippi State as a preferred walk-on in June 2022. He hit 37 of 50 field-goal attempts at Harding Academy and 202 of 207 extra-point attempts.

"Simply put, Kyle won the job because he was the most accurate kicker throughout the course of training camp," Arnett said. "Obviously, at this level everything is charted, everything is graded.

"You don't want to kick out their legs in camp, so you have a certain limited number of reps every day, and you chart everyone and find out who the most accurate guy is, at the best distances, and he won the job.

"So he earned the right to get those opportunities, and he made the most of them."

Bobby's offense

Bobby Petrino, the former University of Arkansas coach, helped Texas A&M beat New Mexico 52-10 in his first game as the Aggies' offensive coordinator.

With Petrino calling plays from the press box, the Aggies scored touchdowns on their first five possessions and led 35-7 at halftime.

"I thought it went very smooth," Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said of the offense. "Of course, I thought Bobby made great calls.

"We had great communication, not only with myself, but with the staff. Getting the calls in and translating the information between drives, going over the mistakes and things we wanted to do.

"Bobby did a great job."

Aggies sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman completed 18 of 23 passes for 236 yards and 5 touchdowns without a turnover.

Weigman threw three touchdown passes to Noah Thomas and two to Evan Stewart.

"Like Coach Petrino always says, we've got to feed the studs," said Weigman, using a phrase that also was part of Petrino's game plans at Arkansas with receivers such as Joe Adams, Greg Childs, Coby Hamilton and Jarius Wright. "They made my life easy out there. And the O-line, they went to work all night. I can't say enough about the O-line, the receivers and the running backs.

"Just get the ball out of my hands as quick as possible and get it to my playmakers."

Eight not great

Matt Hayes of "Saturday Down South" put Billy Napier's 6-8 record as Florida's coach into brutal perspective.

According to a social media post by Hayes after Utah beat the Gators 24-11 with the Utes playing their backup quarterback, other records of recent Florida coaches when they suffered their eighth loss includes Urban Meyer 31-8, Dan Mullen 29-8, Steve Spurrier 27-8 and Jim McElwain 18-8.

Not OU

Four years ago, Georgia and Oklahoma announced a home-and-home series, starting with the Bulldogs playing the Sooners in Norman, Okla., on Sept. 9, 2023 -- Saturday.

But those plans changed after Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the SEC and leave the Big 12.

Because Oklahoma's return game to Georgia in 2031 no longer could stay on the schedule with the Sooners as SEC members, the home-and-home contract was canceled.

Instead of the two-time defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Bulldogs playing the No. 18 Sooners, Georgia is taking on Ball State, which lost at Kentucky 44-14 last week.

With so little time to find a new opponent, it's understandable Georgia wasn't able to schedule another marquee team.

"Level of disappointment, I don't describe it as that," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said about missing out on playing Oklahoma. "Unfortunate."

Smart said the series cancellation was the "cost of progress" in reference to the SEC expanding and creating more revenue for its members.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, speaking on the "Paul Finebaum Show" last week, said it was the conference's decision to not have Georgia play Oklahoma.

"I'll take responsibility for that if people want to Tweet at me angrily," Sankey said. "But I'll go back to my Southland Conference [commissioner] experience.

"When we added, you have game contracts in place you're going to have to work your way through. To the credit of both [Georgia and Oklahoma], there were attempts to see what might fit."

When the decision was made for Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC for the 2024 season instead of 2025, Sankey said that added to the difficulty of Georgia playing the Sooners.

"We needed to make some decisions as a conference," he said. "The schools needed to have the opportunity to go fill that schedule.

"I think both Oklahoma and Georgia still have the opportunity to show that they're high quality football teams within their own schedules, but it was one of those outcomes of expansion that happened and had a direct and quick impact, and that one series was canceled."

Long trip West

Auburn is traveling 2,500 miles to play at California on Saturday night.

The good news for the Tigers is it's a nonconference game and Auburn's sports teams won't have to make frequent trips to the West Coast for conference competition as will soon be the case for teams in the Big Ten and ACC.

The Big Ten is adding Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon and Washington and the ACC is adding Cal and Stanford along with SMU.

The SEC will add Oklahoma and Texas in 2024, but didn't join in when the Pac-12 began breaking up.

"I certainly am not one to criticize other people, but I will say I'm very, very thankful that our conference at least appears to have very little interest in being that spread out," Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze said. "I don't see how that is good for the student-athletes or the staff, and in particular you start talking about Olympic sports.

"Boy, it'll take a toll on you with just one trip like this for the rest of the season. I can't imagine trying to figure out [travel for] a basketball team or a softball team or other teams that are going to have to make midweek trips, I guess, and weekend trips. It's got to be difficult.

"Obviously, I'm not sitting in those meetings when those decisions are made, but I am thankful that this conference seems to be more suited to staying a little closer."

Freeze said Auburn will fly today to California, a plan put in place before kickoff time for the game was announced at 9:30 p.m. Central.

If it had been a morning or afternoon kickoff, Freeze wanted the Tigers to have a little extra time to recover from the long flight.

"I tried to change our departure to Friday once we knew the kick was so late," Freeze said. "But the plane is being used by an NFL team on Friday, so we have to stick with Thursday."

Cal will play at Auburn next season to complete the two-game series.

The other guys?

It's been well documented that since Nick Saban became Alabama's coach, he has a 28-2 record against his former assistants.

The two former Saban assistants to beat him are Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher 41-38 in a 2021 regular-season game at Kyle Field and Georgia's Kirby Smart 33-18 to win the 2021 national title at Indianapolis.

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian -- who is 0-1 against Saban after the Tide beat the Longhorns 20-19 last season in Austin -- did a segment on ABC to preview Saturday's Alabama-Texas game and was asked about Saban's domination of his former assistants.

"What's the record for all the guys who aren't former assistants against Nick Saban?" Sarkisian said, drawing laughter. "That's what I'm wondering."

Saban's record at Alabama is 195-27, so he's 167-25 against coaches who weren't his assistants with the Tide.

Enough blame

North Carolina sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times for 65 lost yards in the Tar Heels' 31-14 victory over the Gamecocks last Saturday night.

"Any time you give up that many sacks, we all have a hand in it, every player on the offense and every coach," South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer said. "We had some issues where maybe the running back wasn't where he was supposed to be [for pass protection]. Quarterback maybe a couple times got out of the pocket before he needed to.

"The bulk of it was the offensive line, but it's nothing that [isn't] fixable. A lot if it was technique. We need to get that cleaned up, but also give North Carolina credit.

"Because that's a really good defensive line and a lot of those guys are highly recruited and could've gone anywhere in the country and decided to go to Chapel Hill. So they had our respect going into the game and certainly have our respect coming out of the game as well with how they played."

Ashford on the run

Auburn backup quarterback Robby Ashford scored on touchdown runs of 10, 1 and 4 yards against Massachusetts as he was utilized in a red zone package.

Ashford is the first Auburn quarterback to run for three touchdowns in a game since Cam Newton in a 65-43 victory over Arkansas on Oct. 16, 2010.

Making it 100

Ole Miss' 73-7 victory over Mercer extended the Rebels' scoring streak to 100 games.

The Rebels last were shut out in a 30-0 loss at Arkansas on Nov. 22, 2014.