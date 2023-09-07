Six people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Bentonville

Earl Garrett, 44, of 2500 S.W. Arbor Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Garrett was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Nathan Weinstock, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Weinstock was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Mark Bohl, 42, of 1926 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bohl was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Santiago Garcia, 31, of 2200 S. B St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Garcia was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Douglas Houston, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Houston was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Robert Taylor, 54, of 17883 Rocky Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Taylor was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.