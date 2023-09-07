Special counsel plans to charge Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON -- Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden's son Hunter before the end of the month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The filing came in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings.

Leo Wise, a veteran prosecutor assigned to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss' team in June, said in the court filing Wednesday that the Justice Department would seek the return of an indictment on the gun charge before Sept. 29, citing a timetable set by the Speedy Trial Act.

"The government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date," Weiss said in a letter to the court Wednesday. "Thus, the government does not believe any action by the Court is necessary at this time."

Hunter Biden's lawyers, though, argued that prosecutors are barred from filing additional charges under an agreement the two sides previously reached in the gun case. It contains an immunity clause against federal prosecutions for some other potential crimes. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said Hunter Biden has kept to the terms of the deal, including regular visits by the probation office.

Under the original deal, Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and to settle the gun investigation without being charged.

Despite the collapse of the agreement, Lowell said that his client had been abiding by the terms of the original deal "for the last several weeks."

Lowell suggested that he was continuing to pursue a "fair" deal with Weiss, not subject to "outside political pressure."

"We expect a fair resolution of the sprawling, 5-year investigation into Mr. Biden that was based on the evidence and the law, not outside political pressure, and we'll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that," he said in a statement.

Prosecutors have said that the gun agreement is dead along with the rest of the plea agreement that called for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses. It fell apart after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika raised questions about it during a court appearance in July.

The Justice Department did not have immediate comment.

Weiss' letter comes after Noreika in Delaware directed the government to apprise her of the status of its case.

The timing laid out by Weiss for the gun charge indictment is not particularly surprising, given that legal experts believe the statute of limitations on that alleged crime was set to expire in mid-October. But the filing is another sign that, after the collapse of the plea deal, prosecutors plan to charge the president's son with crimes, with a little more than a year until the 2024 election -- meaning Hunter Biden could end up on trial in the heat of the campaign.

Prosecutors previously have signaled that the proper place to file any tax charges against the younger Biden would not be in Delaware, but in D.C. and California. It was not clear from Wednesday's filing if one or more indictments in those jurisdictions may land at the same time as a gun charge.

News of a possible new indictment comes as House Republicans are preparing for a likely impeachment inquiry of President Biden over unsubstantiated claims that he played a role in his son's foreign business affairs during his time as vice president.

"If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News recently.

The younger Biden has been the target of congressional investigations since Republicans gained control of the House in January, with lawmakers obtaining thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions. Three powerful House committees are now pursuing several lines of inquiry related to the president and his son.

And while Republicans have sought to connect Hunter Biden's financial affairs directly to his father, they have failed to produce evidence that the president directly participated in his son's work, though he sometimes had dinner with Hunter Biden's clients or said hello to them on calls.

In recent months, Republicans have also shifted their focus to delving into the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden after whistleblower testimony claimed he has received special treatment throughout the years-long case.

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. The case fell apart during the hearing after Noreika, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.

If prosecutors file a new gun possession charge, it could run into court challenges. A federal appeals court in Louisiana ruled against the ban on gun possession by drug users last month, citing a 2022 gun ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

SPECIAL COUNSEL

Developments of the potential indictment come after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss a special counsel, giving him broad authority to investigate and report out his findings and intensifying the investigation into the president's son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland had long resisted calls by congressional conservatives to appoint a special counsel in the Biden case, saying Weiss was best suited to handle it. But after the plea deal fell apart, Weiss asked to be named special counsel, and Garland agreed. As special counsel, Weiss can file criminal charges in any jurisdiction in the United States -- something that he would have needed special permission to do as a U.S. attorney.

The saga of the Hunter Biden investigation took another strange turn in the spring. Two IRS agents involved in the case became whistleblowers and told a congressional committee that Weiss and his office had stymied and slow-walked the investigation over many months, frustrating the agents, who said they had wanted to pursue tougher charges in the case.

When Hunter Biden's negotiated plea deal fell apart in the July court hearing, neither side could agree on the degree to which pleading guilty to the tax charges would protect him from any future charges involving his business dealings in the 2014-2019 time frame.

The two sides have remained far apart. In their own notice filed to the court Wednesday, Lowell and the rest of the defense team suggested that, as far as they were concerned, the terms of the diversion agreement to settle the gun charge should be in effect. As part of that agreement, Biden was to stay out of trouble and submit to drug testing over a two-year period.

"Mr. Biden has been following and will continue to follow the conditions of that Agreement, which the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed and signed," Lowell wrote.

The White House Counsel's office referred questions to Hunter Biden's personal attorneys.

The gun charge stems from Hunter Biden's response of "no" on a federal form he filled out as part of the purchase of a handgun when asked whether he was an "unlawful user" of drugs. At the time, Biden, who had been addicted to crack cocaine, was struggling to remain sober.

Such federal prosecutions are relatively rare, and seldom pursued as stand-alone charges. Officials at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responsible for reviewing Biden's file were skeptical of bringing charges against him, especially considering that he had sought treatment and had no prior criminal history, according to another person with knowledge of the situation. The widow of his brother, Beau, later found the gun and threw it in a dumpster.

Another factor that could complicate the government's case: Last year's Supreme Court ruling that gave people a broad right to carry guns outside the home. Biden's lawyers have argued that recent lawsuits challenging federal regulations, including the drug use restriction, could render a prosecution of Hunter Biden moot.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsay Whitehurst and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press, Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post, Patricia Hurtado of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Glenn Thrush of The New York Times.