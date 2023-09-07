State sports brief

GOLF

Razorbacks 3rd in Michigan

The University of Arkansas men held the lead at times in the final round at the Folds of Honor Collegiate before taking third place in the 18-team field at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Mich.

Arkansas shot a 5-over in the final round and finished at 11 over, three shots behind Notre Dame and two shots behind co-host Michigan State.

Four Razorbacks finished in the top 25, with John Driscoll tied for ninth at 2 over, Manuel Lozada tied for 12th at 3 over, John Daly II tied for 16th at 4 over and Jacob Skov Olesen tied for 24th at 5 over. Lozada fired back-to-back 1-under 70s to close the tournament after opening with a 76.

"With four new starters this year, I couldn't be more proud of this team this week," Arkansas Coach Brad McMakin said. "We put ourselves in a position to win and unfortunately it didn't go our way. We will learn from this and be better from it."

Driscoll, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, posted his fifth career top 10 finish.

Mateo Pulcini shot 8 over and finished in a tie for 37th.

The Razorbacks will travel to Birmingham, Ala., on Sept. 25-27 for the third annual SEC match play.