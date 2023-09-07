Stone County woman sentenced to 17 1/2 years in child pornography case

A Stone County woman who pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in August 2022 was sentenced to 17 years, 6 months in federal prison on Wednesday before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Belinda Lewis, 39, of Mountain View, was indicted in June 2020 by a federal grand jury in Little Rock on the one count, along with a Leslie man, 50-year-old Jason Brewer, who was indicted on child pornography production and distribution charges. Brewer pleaded guilty to child pornography production in August 2022 and was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Lewis, who was in a relationship with Brewer, assisted him in producing images involving an eight-year-old girl as a way of keeping him romantically interested in her.

Under U.S. sentencing statutes, Lewis was facing a possible sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison. Lewis' attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender John Charles Williams, asked Marshall to vary downward to the statutory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. He said that a history of sexual abuse had resulted in a severe case of post traumatic stress disorder that had rendered Lewis incapable of resisting pressure from other people.

"This is a very wounded and damaged person," Williams said, insisting that Lewis' offense was a one-time occurrence. "Ms. Lewis was not out looking to sell [the victim]. She was pressed to do this and she succumbed to it. ... The sentence needs to reflect that Ms. Lewis is a very damaged person."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, citing specific conduct involved in the offense, asked Marshall to sentence Lewis to the maximum guideline sentence of 21 years, 10 months in prison.

"We don't have a lot of female offenders who come in," Bryant said. "She was very aware of what she was doing. ... She knew that Jason Brewer likes child pornography, that the only way he could even get during sex was to watch child pornography. ... And what does she do? She goes and films [the victim] naked."

Despite the trauma in Lewis' life, Bryant said, "she knew what she was doing was wrong but she put her desire to be in a relationship with that man over [the victim's] interest."

Bryant argued that in addition to preventing Lewis an opportunity to repeat her crime, a long sentence was needed to send a message to others.

"There needs to be a deterrent both for her and for the general public," Bryant said. "I think she needs a higher sentence than Mr. Brewer."

"This is obviously a difficult case," Marshall said, as he denied Williams' motion for a downward variance. "But I disagree that a high end sentence is appropriate. ... It was clearly a damaged person making these choices."

Lewis, who did not make a statement during the hearing, wiped at her eyes as Marshall announced her sentence.

In addition to the 210 month prison sentence, Marshall ordered Lewis to serve five years on supervised release after she leaves prison.