The world in brief: Cyclone flooding batters Brazil, kills 31

Cyclone flooding batters Brazil, kills 31

MUCUM, Brazil -- Flooding from a cyclone in southern Brazil washed away houses, trapped motorists in vehicles and swamped streets in several cities, killing at least 31 people and leaving 2,300 homeless, authorities said Wednesday.

More than 60 cities have been battered by the storm since Monday night, and Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite said the death toll was the state's highest from a climate event.

"The fly-over we just did, shows the dimension of an absolutely out of the ordinary event," Leite said in a video posted on the state's social media accounts. "It wasn't just riverside communities that were hit, but entire cities that were completely compromised."

Videos shot by rescue teams Tuesday and published by the online news site G1 had shown some families on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks. Some areas were entirely cut off after wide avenues turned into fast-moving rivers.

Leite said Wednesday that the death toll had reached 31, and state emergency authorities said at least 2,300 people were made homeless. Another 3,000 had to temporarily evacuate their houses.

In Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents, rescuers found 15 bodies in a single house. Once the storm had passed, residents discovered a trail of destruction along the river with most buildings swept away down to the ground level. Images showed a sheep hanging from an electrical line -- an indication of how high the water had risen.

Greece ferry crew charged in death

ATHENS, Greece -- A Greek prosecutor brought criminal charges Wednesday against an island ferry captain and three of his crew over the death of a tardy passenger whom a crew member pushed into the sea as he tried to board the departing vessel in Greece's main port of Piraeus.

One crew member was charged with homicide with possible intent, and the other two with complicity, while the captain was charged with severe breaches of shipping regulations, state-run ERT television reported.

Greece's minister for merchant marine, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, expressed "shock, horror and sorrow" at the incident, and identified the victim as Andonis Kargiotis, 36.

The incident late Tuesday, captured on a video and shared on social media, sparked anger across the maritime country. It showed the passenger running onto the Blue Horizon ferry's loading ramp, which was still down and in place on the quay, as the ship had cast off its moorings and was about to leave. He tried to push past two crew members on the ramp who stopped him and manhandled him onto the quay.

When the man once again stepped onto the ramp, one crew member stopped him and pushed him off as the ferry was departing. He vanished into the growing gap between the vessel and the quay, as the water was violently churned by the ship's powerful screws.

The crew appeared to do nothing to help him, and the ferry continued sailing towards the island of Crete before being ordered back to Piraeus.

The coast guard said the man was recovered unconscious from the harbor waters and later pronounced dead. An autopsy determined drowning as the cause of death.

Canadian says innocent in killings of 4

WINDSOR, Ontario -- A Canadian man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario pleaded innocent on Tuesday, as jury selection for his trial started.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Standing next to the accused as the court registrar read the charges, defense lawyer Christopher Hicks entered innocent pleas on Veltman's behalf.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple's 9-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

EU court dismisses deportation suit

BRUSSELS -- A European Union court on Wednesday dismissed a first-of-its-kind case brought by a family alleging unlawful deportation by the EU's Frontex, with the court saying the border agency is not empowered to weigh in on "return decisions."

The judgment is a blow to asylum seekers, their lawyers and activists who hoped it would set a precedent. The court's ruling, they said, raises questions about Frontex's mandate and who, if anyone, can hold the agency to account.

This was the first action for damages against Frontex to be brought before the General Court of the European Union, which is part of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The family -- a Syrian father, mother and their four young children -- arrived in Greece in the fall of 2016, during Europe's migration surge. They filed for asylum and received confirmation that the claim was registered.

Less than two weeks later, they were taken to a police station, then bundled onto a plane without explanation, according to their lawyer.





Residents walks amid destroyed houses after floods caused by a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)



Cars are destroyed after floods caused by a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)



The Taquari River water level is high due to a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)



Marcos Gomes, second from right, searches for belongings at the site of his destroyed home after floods caused by a cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 1,600 homeless, authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)

