Storm winds cause damage in LR area, leave 15,000 in dark

A dangerous mix of weather conditions in a collapsing storm system produced a microburst over parts of Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon that left around 15,000 without power and caused damage in a part of the city still rebuilding after an EF3 tornado at the end of March, meteorologists said.

Isolated winds reaching speeds of 60 to 80 mph hit neighborhoods along Bowman Road and Markham, including the Walnut Valley neighborhood that saw trees torn down and homes severely damaged earlier this month, said Colby Pope, a meteorologist and forecaster with the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office.

"They're almost back to square one, from the pictures we've seen on social media," Pope said.

The conditions produced by the storm appear to have created a downburst, Pope said, where winds in the middle of a storm come together and travel down the path of precipitation.

The effect of this is often called a microburst, he said.

"Think about pointing a leaf blower straight downward," Pope said.

While officials were still tallying the damages Wednesday evening, Pope said that most of the photos of damage that meteorologists had seen were of structures that were still undergoing repairs from the March tornado, which may have made them more vulnerable.

Damage to trees and power poles also caused electricity outages in the affected areas, Pope said.

Approximately 13,316 customers were without power by 7 p.m., according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks electricity outages.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Entergy Arkansas' outage map showed outages affecting 15,639 customers in west Little Rock.

At 5 p.m., an Entergy spokesperson confirmed that the outages were the result of uprooted and fallen trees and said there was no estimated time of restoration.

Most outages were located along Interstate 430, north of Interstate 630, including the Rodney Parham Road corridor.

The storm system that caused the microburst later moved into the southeast portion of the state, where severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Wednesday evening, Pope said.

Reports of severe wind damage near Monticello made meteorologists suspect that the storm may have generated another downburst there, Pope said, but it was too early to be certain.

According to the weather service, hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are expected through Friday as a cold front stalls out to the southwest of Arkansas.

A few strong or severe storms are possible in the area of the front, but widespread severe weather is not expected.