Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Student hit by car near Pulaski Heights Middle School

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:43 p.m.
FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo.

A student was struck by a car Thursday morning during drop-off at Pulaski Heights Middle School but did not suffer any serious injuries, a Little Rock School District spokesperson said.

The middle schooler ran off campus during drop-off around 8:30 a.m. and was hit by a car but not seriously hurt, an email to parents from Principal Darryl Powell states.

First responders took him to an area hospital for further examination as a precaution, district spokeswoman Pamela Smith said Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT