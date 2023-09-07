Student hit by car near Pulaski Heights Middle School

A student was struck by a car Thursday morning during drop-off at Pulaski Heights Middle School but did not suffer any serious injuries, a Little Rock School District spokesperson said.



The middle schooler ran off campus during drop-off around 8:30 a.m. and was hit by a car but not seriously hurt, an email to parents from Principal Darryl Powell states.



First responders took him to an area hospital for further examination as a precaution, district spokeswoman Pamela Smith said Thursday.