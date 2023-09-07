Tampa Bay continues home mastery of Boston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their home dominance of the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.

Glasnow (8-5) allowed 1 run and 3 hits over 6 innings in a season-high, 103-pitch outing. Boston was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against the 6-8 right-hander.

"It felt good, it felt timed up, and that was a good feeling for sure," Glasnow said, "I hope I can do that a lot more."

Glasnow has gone six or more innings in nine consecutive starts.

"You got to have some dominant starting pitching to get where you want to get," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "Certainly we want to play well here in September, and he's a big part of that. Today was a pretty dominating performance."

After Robert Stephenson and Colin Poche went an inning each, Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth to get his 20th save and complete a five-hitter.

Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes hit home runs off Boston starter Nick Pivetta (9-8).

Tampa Bay took two of three in the series, and have won 14 of 15 at home against the Red Sox.

The Rays hold a commanding lead for the top AL wild card. Boston started play five back of the final wild-card spot.

"We're going home now," Boston Manager Alex Cora said, "If we want to gain ground, we've got a chance now. We've got the best team in the American League (Baltimore) coming up. We've got the Yankees and then Toronto and Texas. This week is going to be huge for us."

ASTROS 12, RANGERS 3 Jose Abreu hit a grand slam and a three-run home run, those among five more long balls for Houston in the pivotal three-game AL West series, and the Astros completed a sweep over Texas.

ATHLETICS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Carlos Perez broke out of a lengthy batting slump with a two-run home run off Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2) and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep by beating Toronto.

GUARDIANS 2, TWINS 1 Rookie Gavin Williams and four relievers cooled off Minnesota's offense and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 4 Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered, drove in two runs and scored two as Chicago beat Kansas City.

YANKEES 4, TIGERS 3 Jasson Dominguez broke a third-inning tie with his first Yankee Stadium home run, helping New York beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 11, BRAVES 6 Paul Goldschmidt, Masyn Winn, Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman went deep as St. Louis hit four home runs for the second consecutive game and beat Atlanta.

CUBS 8, GIANTS 2 Seiya Suzuki hit a three-run double, Cody Bellinger homered and Chicago earned its fourth consecutive win by beating San Francisco.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, ROCKIES 5 Alek Thomas homered and drove in five runs, Tommy Pham had three RBI and Arizona overcame an early four-run deficit to beat Colorado.

MARLINS 11, DODGERS 4 Joey Wendle drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, leading Miami over Los Angeles.

NATIONALS 3, METS 2 Rookie Jacob Young grounded a game-ending single through a drawn-in infield, and Washington rallied past New York to end a six-game skid.

PHILLIES 5, PADRES 1 Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park -- this one a 465-foot leadoff shot -- and Zack Wheeler and three relievers combined to hold San Diego to three hits.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4 Rookie Ji Hwan Bae's first career triple highlighted a seventh-inning rally as Pittsburgh slipped past Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 8, REDS 4 J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Cal Raleigh added a home run during Seattle's five-run fourth inning as the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati.





