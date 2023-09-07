Tyson official resigning, filing says

Stewart Glendinning, president of Tyson Foods Inc.'s prepared foods segment, has resigned and will leave the company next week, the company said Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Glendinning told the company on Sept. 5 he intended to resign, with his last day effective Sept. 14, according to the one sentence filling with the SEC. No reason for the resignation was given. An emailed request for information regarding Glendinning's resignation was not immediately returned.

The Springdale-based meat-giant has been struggling with profitability in recent months, reporting back-to-back quarterly losses, as it faces pressure on all its meat segments but primarily chicken. It has closed two poultry plants this year, including one in Van Buren and has plans to close four more, including one in North Little Rock. The four plants employ about 3,000 workers combined.

In late September 2022, Glendinning, who was and executive vice president serving as interim chief financial officer of the company, was named group president for prepared foods while John R. Tyson — son of Tyson chairman John H. Tyson — moved into the CFO position. At the time, Amy Tu took over as president of the international and chief administrative office, expanding her role as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary for global governance and corporate affairs.

Glendinning was responsible for the company's prepared foods portfolio, including the Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm brands.