UA enrollment highest ever

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the third-consecutive year, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has recorded a new high in fall enrollment, with more than 32,000 students enrolled at the beginning of the fall semester.

This fall's freshman class, at 6,344, is the second-largest on record -- nearly 800 behind last year's figure.

But that was intentional, Chancellor Charles Robinson explained earlier this year. "We could have a freshman class of 8,000 [this fall] if we wanted, but we will not, because we don't have the capacity."

Last year's fall enrollment, which is based on the 11th day of classes, was more than 30,000 for the first time and included a record number of Arkansans (15,479), but that figure has been surpassed this year, as well, with 16,050 Arkansans in the total student body of 32,140, according to the university. That total enrollment of 32,140 is up nearly 4% from this point last fall.

There were 2,835 Arkansans in last year's freshman class, another new record, and a 7.8% increase from fall 2021's freshman class. Though this year's freshman class is smaller than 2022's, it includes more Arkansans, with 2,981.

Coming from a small, private high school meant walking around campus with thousands of other students was "overwhelming at first" for freshman Jenny Lu, but, "overall I really like it," she said. "The facilities are [great, especially] the library and study rooms."

She values the university's "good data science program," and she even connected with a campus organization focused on entrepreneurship and innovation, which is ideal because she's most interested in business and entrepreneurship, she said. A data science major because "just business isn't enough," she hopes to land an internship following her freshman year for "more hands-on experience, then do side projects to build my portfolio."

In addition, "I'm really good at math, and I love coding," she said. "Data science is a combination of all of that."

The only "unfortunate" part of her UA-Fayetteville experience thus far has been registering for classes, she said. Considered an international student -- she's from Vietnam but attended high school in Northwest Arkansas and has relatives in the area -- she wasn't able to register until about a week before the start of the semester, which meant limited choices for classes, so "all my classes are like three hours apart from each other."

The campus has proved even more sprawling than she expected.

"I knew I'd have to walk a lot, but it really is a lot of walking," she said with a chuckle.

Coming to UA-Fayetteville has been a cultural shift for Tyler Larco, who transferred from the University of Tennessee-Martin and is a kicker/punter for the Razorbacks football team.

"The campus is big -- people are everywhere -- but beautiful, and people are friendly," he said. "It's a very good and open community."

"Just finding my way around has been the biggest thing," he said with a laugh. "The maps have been my best friend."

He's been amazed by how the whole state is seemingly united behind the Razorbacks, a "drastic difference" from Tennessee, where allegiances are split between the University of Tennessee Volunteers, the University of Memphis Tigers, and others.

"You see Razorbacks stuff throughout the state, which is really cool," he said. "Everyone wants to cheer for the Hogs."

Larco, a two-time All-Ohio Valley selection at UT-Martin, "wanted to challenge myself on the biggest stage," so he "couldn't pass up" the chance to play in the SEC for the Razorbacks, he said. "It's fun to be back in season, and this year is going to be great."

Emma Menio is working on her Ph.D. in geosciences, and though she did her undergraduate work at Ivy League Dartmouth, UA-Fayetteville "was the perfect place" for her, as it adroitly blends tech expertise with applied science, said the graduate assistant. "It's a really good place to learn."

"No regrets from me" in attending UA-Fayetteville, as the university "has given me a lot of opportunities," especially through ROTC, said sophomore Ani Thyagarajan, who is from Bentonville. "The university is very supportive of ROTC."

And he's sure his major of industrial engineering will give him an advantage as a U.S. Space Force officer, which he hopes to be in 2026.

Industrial engineering "is challenging, but the focus is on process optimization and improving efficiency," he said. Being a Space Force officer "is all about that."