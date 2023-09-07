UAM starts with strong passing game

Thirteen of Demilon Brown's 23 passes completed last Thursday in Alva, Okla., went to Isaiah Cross and Nick Howard.

Playing among a deep stable of University of Arkansas at Monticello receivers, Cross and Howard combined to bring in 240 of Brown's 388 yards and accounted for all four of his passing touchdowns in a 49-26 win at Northwestern Oklahoma State University to open the season. Yet, UAM Coach Hud Jackson thinks Brown threw for more yards than that, adding the team is in the process of updating those statistics.

UAM (1-0 overall and Great American) will go for its second 2-0 start in as many years when it hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State University (0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Convoy Leslie-Cotton Boll Stadium.

Seeing teammates like Cross make big plays got Howard, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Metairie, La., in a groove. Cross, the 6-1 junior from Texarkana, Texas, caught 7 passes for 100 yards and a score, while Howard pulled down 6 for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Zay [Cross] scored a TD and got me motivated," Howard said. "I always get in a groove when my fellow teammate scores a touchdown."

Howard enjoyed a breakout game after recording no statistics as a freshman. He didn't expect to put up big numbers, but he always sets a high bar for himself.

"Honestly, in my mindset, every time I catch the ball, I expect to get the first down," Howard said. "I wasn't expecting too much. When they called my number, I made a play."

UAM (1-0) scored two touchdowns in a 28-second span as part of a 17-0 second quarter that turned around a tightly contested battle. Cross put the Boll Weevils in front for good, 17-14, when he turned a pass from Brown into a 35-yard touchdown pay.

"The play before that ... I got my hand on it, but I dropped it," Cross said. "I was frustrated. I was down on that, but I knew the next play, DB [Brown] said get ready, I'm coming to you.

"It was a pass, but it felt like a pitch and catch."

That play changed the game for the Weevils and made onlookers turn their heads to the playmakers Brown has to work with this year. In fact, Brown made a huge statement, coming back from a season-ending collarbone injury last season to engineer the offense.

Cross, who overcame some adversity of his own, was there to be a part of the bounce-back.

"It's always gratifying," he said. "That's my brother. I know what he brings to the table. Last year before he was hurt, I was hurt 3 games. It hurt me not being able to help him. We missed 6 games together. Just to see how he's grown through the offseason, it's crazy."

In all Brown completed passes to 6 different receivers, all of them with 14 or more receiving yards apiece. Three of the receivers – LaCedric Smith (56), Jovonnie Gibson (50) and Howard (52) had at least one reception of 50 or more yards.

"As long as we do our part, we all will be successful," said Cross, whose 35-yard TD play was his longest of the night.

And Jackson is having fun coaching the receivers this season. The longtime running backs mentor took over the wideouts to fill a vacancy.

"We had a situation where I had a position coach I really wanted and waited a long time to see if he was going to take the job," Jackson said. "It got to a point where I told Josh Qualls, our offensive coordinator, if he doesn't take it, I'll step in. I've enjoyed it."

The philosophy Jackson brings to the wideout room is that he can give those players a different perspective, having been a quarterback as a player.

"We're fortunate. We feel we're talented at that position. Most of the time, I'm trying to stay away."