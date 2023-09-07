UAMS researcher awarded $1.8 million to study side effect of breast cancer drug

A researcher at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded a five-year, $1.8 million grant to study ways of preventing breast cancer patients from developing a debilitating side effect of chemotherapy, UAMS announced Tuesday.

Amanda Stolarz, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the UAMS College of Pharmacy, will use the grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to explore how a cancer drug causes an often painful accumulation of fluid in the body known as lymphedema.

"There are millions of women who develop lymphedema as a side effect of breast cancer treatment, but not a lot of research had been done to understand why the chemotherapy was increasing the risk of lymphedema," Stolarz said.

Lymph vessels in the body spontaneously contract to transport fluids throughout the tissues and circulatory system, Stolarz said.

The primary drug used to treat breast cancer patients, doxorubicin, can cause lymphedema by inhibiting the contraction of lymph vessels, she said.

No treatments have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to counteract the effect of doxorubicin, she said.

Stolarz and other researchers have identified a potential treatment targeting ryanodine receptors, protein channels that are essential to muscle contraction.

"There are already drugs that are FDA-approved that focus on and target these ryanodine receptors, so we're going to study whether or not these drugs could be repurposed to treat lymphedema or prevent lymphedema from happening," Stolarz said.

Nukhet Aykin-Burns, associate professor of pharmaceutical sciences in the College of Pharmacy, Andrew Morris, professor of pharmacology and toxicology in the College of Medicine, Reid Landes, professor of biostatistics in the College of Medicine and Dr. Theodore Brown, associate professor of pathology in the College of Medicine, will serve as co-investigators, according to a UAMS news release.

Suzanne Klimberg, former director of the division of breast surgical oncology at UAMS, Ashim Bagchi, a research instructor in the College of Pharmacy's department of pharmaceutical sciences, and Soumiya Pal, a Ph.D. student in the College of Pharmacy, will provide additional support to the research project, the release says.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.