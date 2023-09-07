Ultimate shield

As we welcome September, we also usher in Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to celebrate the importance of libraries as bastions of democracy and intellectual freedom.

The ACLU of Arkansas encourages everyone to take this opportunity to sign up for a library card, not just as a ticket to an expansive world of knowledge, but as a declaration against censorship and a commitment to upholding democratic values.

Libraries are far more than quiet rooms filled with books. They are community centers, digital access points, and educational hubs. These institutions have long served as equalizers, offering free resources that help bridge economic, social, and educational gaps. They uphold democratic principles by providing free access to a myriad of ideas and viewpoints.

Yet the role of libraries as stewards of free expression is increasingly under threat. Books dealing with race, gender identity, and even historical accounts are being removed or banned.

It's alarming that in a society that prides itself on freedom, we are seeing conscious efforts to limit access to varying perspectives. Such acts not only distort history and culture but also threaten the core tenets of democracy.

Signing up for a library card is a simple but powerful action in the fight against censorship. When you become an active member of your local library, you're making a stand for intellectual freedom. Your membership signals to those who hold the purse strings that libraries have public support, thereby securing funding for these institutions to continue offering a wide range of materials and viewpoints.

Getting your library card is easy. Find your local library--most communities have at least one--and sign up. You can typically do this in person or, increasingly, online. Once you're a member, you can borrow books, access digital media, and take advantage of a host of educational programs and resources. And don't stop with just one card for yourself--make it a family affair.

The more people who actively participate in our library systems, the stronger the message we send against the erosion of intellectual freedom.

Now is the time to raise our collective voice against the tide of censorship sweeping across the nation. Whether it's by attending library board meetings, joining book clubs, financially supporting your library, or simply encouraging your friends and family to get their own library cards, we all have a part to play in protecting this vital institution.

This September, take a few minutes to sign up for your library card. Celebrate the array of opinions and stories that enrich our understanding of the world, and stand with us in the fight to ensure that intellectual freedom remains a cornerstone of our society.

For those of you who value freedom of expression as much as we do, let's make sure our libraries know we stand with them. Get your library card today and let freedom read.

Megan Bailey is the communications director at the ACLU of Arkansas.