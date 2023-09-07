Uncle of dead Crawford County inmate gets 15 years in prison for manslaughter, meth possession

VAN BUREN -- The uncle of a Crawford County jail inmate who died in October of a reported drug overdose plead guilty Wednesday to criminal charges stemming from the death.

David Alverson Sr., 51, of Fort Smith pleaded guilty in Crawford County Circuit Court to one felony count each of manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and being a habitual offender, according to court records.

Alverson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for each of the first two charges, which will run concurrently. The manslaughter charge also netted him 15 additional years that were suspended.

Alverson was charged with manslaughter and being a habitual offender in connection with the death of Jacob Allen Jones, 26, of Van Buren on Dec. 13.

Prosecutor Kevin Holmes added two more felony charges against him on March 14 -- introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person (schedule I-III) and possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance.

A probable cause affidavit says Van Buren police arrested Alverson and Jones for "warrants and other charges" on Oct. 14.

Edwin Bishop, the law enforcement officer who wrote the affidavit, was called to the county jail Oct. 15 after Jones was found unresponsive in the facility. Jones was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Bishop reported video footage of the arrests showed Alverson at the time was concealing a small box on his person. The box was opened up, and Alverson tried to dispose of its contents by swallowing them.

"During the video footage, you can hear [Alverson] state that it is 'two 8-balls,' [he] then struggles to swallow them and gives [Jones] one of them to dispose of, [Jones] then swallows the contents on video, and they are then transported to the detention center," Bishop wrote.

Alverson said during an interview he gave Jones empty baggies to swallow, according to Bishop.

However, in a recorded setting Alverson told someone, whom Bishop identified as David Alverson Jr., he had the contents in his mouth while in the back of the police car with Jones. Alverson Sr. said he couldn't chew up the contents due to not having back teeth and said he "felt the rock" when he bit down on the baggies.

Bishop noted this indicated the baggies weren't empty.

"David did not inform law enforcement that Jacob had swallowed anything prior to Jacob being found unconscious or after until it was discovered by video footage through investigation," Bishop wrote.

Bishop wrote the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock reported a partially open baggie was found in Jones' body with stomach fluid inside. The medical examiner provided overdose as a preliminary cause of death, with the contents of the baggie testing positive for methamphetamine.

Jones' estate filed a federal lawsuit against Crawford County and several jail employees in connection with Jones' death on Aug. 31.