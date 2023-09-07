Utility provides notice of rising costs

Pine Bluff residential water customers will see more than a 20% increase in their water bills on their next statement.

Through a negotiated process, Liberty Utilities Co., with the approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, put in place new water rates that took effect in mid-August.

Lamont Davis, a Liberty spokesperson in Pine Bluff, said the utility had been in discussion with the PSC for a while.

"This process has been going on for about a year," he said. "Certainly, we have been in contact with the mayor and county judge and business leaders. The PSC told us we were eligible to file."

Davis said numerous factors came into play when Liberty was making the case for the rate increase.

"There's a lot more to this than taking water out of the ground, treating it and distributing it," he said. "We took into account our capital projects, our pumps, the main lines, leak detection and the sustainability of our overall operations. All of that is very tedious."

Tony Penna, Liberty's general manager for the Pine Bluff area, said Liberty had asked for $5 million more in revenue and received approval from the PSC to increase revenue by $3.3 million.

"The PSC comes up with a 'prudent revenue' request," Penna said. "Basically, that says, 'Here's how much money you need to operate this business.' That's not how much we wanted but how much we agreed to."

That revenue level is based on how much the company has spent in the preceding years and what the money was used for, he said.

Penna said utilities rarely get what they ask for from the PSC, which may use different ways to determine expenses than the way the utility determines them. For Pine Bluff, the $3.3 million in additional revenue approved by the PSC will be borne roughly equally by residential customers, commercial customers and by other classes of customers such as water associations, public services, private fire services and industrial customers.

There are 15,000 metered customers affected by the rate increase, with the average customer using about 4,500 gallons each month. Penna said those customers will pay another $4.09 in fixed costs -- from $15.13 to $19.22 -- and an additional $8.67 in the commodity charge, which applies to the volume of water used.

"It'll be north of 20%," Penna said. "But with just a little bit of water conservation, the customer likely wouldn't feel it. We feel strongly about helping people conserve water and have a variety of water conservation items that we make available to the public at no charge, like low-flow shower heads and hose nozzles."

Commercial customers will also see rate increases, but Penna expects those numbers to vary widely because some customers use very little water and some, like industrial customers, use a lot. Some of those smaller customers could see as much as a 36% increase, although big users, because of the volumes involved, would see much less.

Both Penna and Davis said the increases are higher than they might otherwise be because the utility had not asked for a rate increase in almost a decade.

"Going forward, we will be on a three-year cycle of asking for rate increases," Penna said. "That will make the adjustments a lot less."

The additional outlay for Pine Bluff residents coincides with one, or possibly two other increases. Patrons in the Pine Bluff School District recently passed a millage increase that will kick in next year, and Go Forward Pine Bluff has gotten two tax measures placed on a special election ballot in November. One is the continuation of a five-eighths-cent sales tax that funds Go Forward projects, and the other is a Go Forward-sponsored three-eighths-cent tax increase for public safety initiatives.