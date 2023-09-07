West Memphis state rep won’t seek reelection; Jacksonville real estate agent will run for House District 66 seat

State Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, confirmed Wednesday she will not seek reelection next year, and Jacksonville real estate agent Nick Priest announced his Republican bid for the state House seat held by state Rep. Mark Perry, D-Jacksonville, next year.

Ferguson, a dentist, has served in the Arkansas House of Representatives since 2013. She currently represents House District 63.

"It has been an honor to serve, but I am going to miss it," she said in a telephone interview.

Ferguson said she made her announcement about not seeking reelection now to give potential candidates an opportunity to put together a campaign and to allow voters to elect the best person to represent them in the future.

In a post on Facebook, Ferguson wrote, "This is a bittersweet time for me, but it is time for me to spend time with my family and attend to our business interests at home."

Among the many things she is proud of is that she "helped usher in Medicaid expansion to help keep our hospital open, facilitated acquiring millions of dollars in school funding to build new schools, and voted to lower the income tax so we are more competitive with Tennessee," she wrote.

So far, Ferguson is the eighth state representative to announce they will not seek reelection next year.

State Reps. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren; Lanny Fite, R-Benton; Delia Haak, R-Centerton; Mark Berry, R-Ozark; Milton Nicks, D-Marion; Jack Fortner, R-Yellville; and Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, have said they will not seek reelection to their House seats.

On Aug. 23, Scott said she would seek election to the Senate seat held by veteran Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, who said she will not seek reelection next year and will support Scott to be her successor. So far, Chesterfield is the only senator of the 18 senators up for election next year who has announced she will not seek reelection.

Priest announced his candidacy Wednesday as a Republican for House District 66 in Pulaski County.

"It is time the people of District 66 have a State Representative they can count on and have access to," Priest said in a news release. "As a long-time resident of Jacksonville, I understand the needs of our community during these tough economic times. I have always supported limited government, lower taxes, and understood the need to defend the Arkansas values of faith, family, and freedom. I will fight and stand for these common-sense conservative values as the next State Representative of District 66."

"We must have representation that will fight to make sure we have the opportunity to watch our families grow to their full potential in a safe and prosperous community," he said. "Everyone, regardless of where you start, should have the same opportunities for a better education. Our vision is for a district where our children can have more opportunities than we were afforded."

Priest is a real estate agent at Edge Realty and a safety consultant at Enserv Loss Control Services.

Perry, owner of P&P Benefits Group, has served in the House of Representatives since 2019 and was in the state House of Representatives from 2009 until 2015.

He said he plans to seek reelection to his House District 66 next year.

"I had no idea he was going to run," Perry said, referring to Priest, who he said resides in a house catty-corner on the same street where he lives.

Perry said he is active in the community, accessible to constituents, publishes his telephone number, answers the calls of constituents and responds to their inquiries.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the people of District 66," he said.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be at the state Capitol in Little Rock from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

The Arkansas Senate comprises 29 Republicans and six Democrats. The Arkansas House of Representatives is made up of 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats.