With a win under their belts, Muleriders looking for more

There's no place Southern Arkansas would rather be than where it is right now one week into the season.

Sitting in an undefeated position feels pretty good to the Muleriders.

"Obviously it feels great because you've been through a long training camp, and guys have worked extremely hard all summer," SAU Coach Brad Smiley said. "You spring board off with school getting started, you get a 'W' in your first game, and then you go on about your business. But of course, it's all about the next one at this point."

The season-opening 34-19 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State State was impressive for SAU (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference), but that win didn't exactly put them an unfamiliar spot. The Muleriders did the same thing a season ago when they blistered Northwestern Oklahoma State 62-31 in Game 1.

It's what happened seven days after that game that SAU is guarding against tonight when it plays at East Central (Okla.).

The Muleriders lost 24-20 to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Week 2 last season, which started a string of four defeats in five games.

"We played great in that opener then," Smiley said, referring to last season. "Broke a record and all that, but we didn't do a great job of following it up. Now it's like, 'Hey, we're 1-0.' But forget about it. We're all 0-0 when you go into the next week.

"Last week's win was big, though. We made mistakes in all three phases, but they didn't cost us. We are 1-0 and happy about it, but we're moving on to the next one. And the good thing about that is that we've got great film to teach from."

The Muleriders did their share of schooling against Southeastern Oklahoma State, particularly on defense. SAU gave up 260 yards in the game but only 63 of those came in the second half. The Muleriders also allowed three points after halftime against a Savage Storm team that averaged 36.5 points and 445 yards of offense in their previous two meetings.

"Our No. 1 goal in our plan to win is to be more physical, and that we were," Smiley said. "We were laying licks all over the place, and late in the game, it really paid off. Early on, their quarterback completed some balls, but we kept triggering, kept hitting the running backs, kept stuffing the run, kept hitting that quarterback.

"Then late in the game, it turned into him running around like a chicken with his head cut off because he was just trying the get the ball out of his hands. We had eight tackles for loss and five sacks, and that was huge in terms of lost yardage plays."

That defensive effort consistently put Southeastern Oklahoma State in long yardage situations that more times than not, ended up in punts. SAU, in return, made the most of its offensive opportunities, resulting in a big game from quarterback O.B. Jones.

The senior was named the GAC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week after completing 20 of 27 passes for 126 yards with 1 touchdown and rushing 19 times for 95 yards and 3 scores. All of that added up to a sterling opener for the Muleriders, but Smiley said he isn't taking anything for granted against East Central (0-1, 0-1).

The Tigers are coming off a 41-13 beating at the hands of Henderson State but were in the game through two quarters. The difference was that East Central couldn't keep up in the second half.

Smiley said he also remembers what transpired a year ago when his team played the Tigers when they beat SAU 34-22. So he's not putting much stock into how East Central looked in its opener. If anything, the Tigers may be hungrier in front of their home crowd.

"Last year, we felt like this was one of those games where we weren't ready, and they were the much more aggressive football team," Smiley said. "They were much more physical than we were as well, and they're still physical. They lost a few guys from last year, had to break in a new quarterback, but they brought a lot of guys back as well, especially on defense.

"They fly around on that side of the ball, and if you had to build a defensive scheme to stop what we do, that's kind of who they are."

The Muleriders are sure to find out more about themselves against the Tigers, who on top of playing an aggressive style on defense, will employ a wide-open offense led by quarterback Traair Edwards.

"[East Central] is going to play man so they're going to disrupt your RPO [run-pass option] game," Smiley said. "They'll grab you, hold you, get in your grill and put one more man in the box than you can block. So we've going to have to be more physical than they are and just try to beat them.

"Our playmakers will have to make plays, and defensively, we've got be sound in every aspect."