Anyone Need Peace?

Everyone needs peace. Peace is something Jesus brings us, as He is the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). His peace has no end (Isaiah 9:7). As I stared at the word peace on our counter top, I thought about the peace I need from the Lord in a few things.

Peace is a good word for Christmas decorations, but it is a better one for inner healing and strength. Would you pray for me as I pray for you? Here are some quick thoughts I'm having about the peace that Jesus brings:

1. We will experience peace in our personal lives when we stop trying to do so many things ourselves and simply rely on God alone to save, heal, strengthen, protect, provide, and deliver.

2. Ephesians 2:14 - "He Himself is our peace." Let Him break down the walls of hostility in your life.

3. Peace is NOT the absence of crisis, but the presence of Christ!

4. When you do not have peace, you'll do anything to get it -- including faking it, hurting others, and chasing false peace.

5. You cannot bring peace on the inside by merely addressing what is on the outside.

6. We do not lack peace because we lack stuff. We lack peace because our relationship with God is lacking.

7. Focusing on fear brings failure and crowds out peace. Focusing on the Father brings faith and ushers in peace.

8. Peace is not something we work for – it is a gift given to us.

9. John 14:27: "Peace I leave with you, peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid."

10. The world attempts to have peace through war. Jesus offered it with a word.

11. The world offers temporary peace at a huge cost to you. Jesus gives it freely.

12. John 16:33 paraphrased -- "My words bring you peace. This world brings you trouble. My peace trumps this world's trouble."

13. Speak this over your household -- let it be your household theme this year: "Peace be to this house!" (Luke 10:5)

14. You will always have people in your life that are enemies of peace -- pray for them and do your part (they have a part as well) to bring peace. Some do not want peace -- restore if you can but if they won't, pray and be at peace on your end.

15. We have peace from Christ and we are to share His peace with others. "Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, even so I send you." (John 20:21)

What relationships in your life need peace? What part of your world is divided and in turmoil? What have you been doing to achieve peace that has only led you to frustration and a lack of fulfillment? Let Christ's peace, which transcends all understanding and comprehension, fill you.

I pray Philippians 4:6-7 happens to you. Here it is in the Message Bible:

"Don't fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God's wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It's wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life."

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County. Ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.

Editor's note: A version of this article ran in December 2022.