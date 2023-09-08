Area sports roundup

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Rogers' Eggers wins at Carthage

Rogers freshman Kayla Eggers claimed the individual title Thursday during the varsity girls portion of the Carthage (Mo.) Invitational.

Eggers completed the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 21.10 seconds and finished almost 35 seconds faster than second-place finisher Cayman Barnes of Lawrence (Kan.) Free State.

Rogers had two more runners in the top 10 as senior Meritt McCarty took seventh and junior Abigail Dinan finished 10th. The Lady Mounties finished third as a team with 62 points as Free State won the meet with 47 points and Webb City, Mo., had 61.

In the boys division, Rogers earned a second-place finish with 60 points while Rogers Heritage took sixth with 173 points. Free State won the meet with 27 points.

Henry Woods led Rogers with his eighth-place finish in 17:21.50. Sophomore Abraham Hernandez led Heritage's runners as he finished 25th in 18:35.80.

PREP GOLF

Har-Ber girls defeat Heritage

Springdale Har-Ber's girls golf team defeated Rogers Heritage 126-133 in a nine-hole match Thursday at Links at Rainbow Curve.

Har-Ber's Charlie Whorton shot a 36 for the medalist, while Alexa Burkett shot 41 and Sallie Morris 49.

Mackenzie Reeves and Ava Henshaw each led Heritage with a 43, while Maggie Nickel shot 47.

Har-Ber boys take match

Springdale Har-Ber defeated Rogers Heritage 161-170 in a nine-hole boys golf match at Links at Rainbow Curve.

Samuel Myers shot 39 and Colby Pianalto shot 40, while Cy Spencer and Sam Ferguson tied for third at 42.

Brevan Knight led Rogers Heritage with a 41, William Hopper 42, Fernando Castro 43 and Kale Berens 44.

PREP TENNIS

Thursday's Results

GIRLS

Bentonville 9, Bentonville West 0

Singles

1. Anabel Bachman, Bent., def. Bella Files, West, 6-2, 6-7, 4-1.

2. Sofia Baxter, Bent., def. Marly Pape, West, 6-4, 6-4.

3. Glennah Langford, Bent., def. Darby Allison, West, 8-3.

4. Kavya Kurichety, Bent., def. Cami Gonzalez, West, 8-1

5. Marce Montoya, Bent., def. Maddie Infante, West, 8-2.

6. Sofia Souto, Bent., def. Ema Beatrix, West, WD.

Doubles

1. Langford-Kurichety, Bent., def. Darby-Gonzalez, West, 6-2, 6-2.

2. Warner-Hendricks, Bent., def. Infante-Allison, 6-3, 6-1.

3. Montoya-Morgan Katzer, Bent., def. Files-Pape, West, 8-5.

BOYS

Bentonville 6, Bentonville West 3

Singles

1. Graham Hardin, West, def. Andrew Sanchez, Bent., 6-1, 6-0.

2. Arya Gopi, Bent., def. A. Voss, West, 7-5, 6-7 (7-4), 6-0.

3. Shreyan Movva, Bent., def. S. Ojha, West, 8-6.

4. A. Sivakumar, West. def. Joseph Hendricks, Bent., 9-7.

5. Emilio Montoya, Bent., def. P. Allison, West, 8-2.

6. Praneeth Kasthuri, Bent., def. R. Trulove, West, 8-4.

Doubles

1. Boyce Read-Santiago Aguirre, Bent., def. Ashwin-Preston, West, 6-2, 6-0.

2. Montoya-Hendricks, Bent., def. Ahmed-Savya, West, 6-2, 6-1.

3. Hardin-Voss, West, def. Movva-Carter Helms, Bent., 8-1.