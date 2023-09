Fayetteville, 1908: "My dear Kathleen, don't let the baby grow up too much while I am gone. I wish you might send her up in a letter." Elise wrote to Dallas on a postcard of the new girl's dormitory at the University of Arkansas. Unlike most campus buildings of the era, this one survives, restored in 2003 as the Inn at Carnall Hall with a nightly room rate of about $150.

