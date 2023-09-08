Bentonville’s Eighth Street widening project moves onto next phase with latest closing set to begin today

BENTONVILLE -- The next Eighth Street closing will happen today, a city official said.

The closing will be east of Southwest A Street to Southeast C Street and will encompass the South Main Street intersection.

Widening work is expected to last into early January, said Jarrod Brightwell, city engineer. Initial work will include excavation and removing the existing road, he said.

From Southeast C Street to Southeast J Street, road widening will be done without a full closing. Work will be done on the north side of the street and then the south, he said.

The $28.1 million Eighth Street project is being built in phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street -- a span of about 1.4 miles, according to Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

Money for the project comes from the city, state, the Walton Family Foundation and other private funding, according to the city.

Crossland Heavy Construction is the contractor, Brightwell said.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus, which is under construction. Walmart will build the section of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

Work at the intersection at Southwest Eighth and Southwest A streets is being finished.

Southwest A Street between Southwest Seventh and Southwest 10th streets, as well as Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest B and South Main streets, closed July 10 for road construction and was scheduled to open Aug. 9, according to the city.

The day to be finished at the intersection was pushed to Sept. 1 and was later adjusted to today, Brightwell said.

Moving utilities, including some underground, took longer than expected and caused the first delay. Rain impacted the timeline again, he said.

The city received almost 6 inches of rain last month, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Final work at the intersection includes concrete edging and putting down sod. The pavement is complete, the striping is in place and the lights are up, Brightwell said.

That intersection will be open to traffic starting at 5:30 a.m. today.

A section of Eighth Street between South Walton Boulevard to near Southwest A Street opened July 10. That closing began in November after work was completed on the stretch of Eighth Street from Southwest I Street to South Walton Boulevard.

All phases for which the city is responsible should be complete by late summer 2024, Birge said. Call the Street Department at (479) 271-3130 for more information on the project.

There will be another closing along Southwest A Street also beginning at 5:30 a.m. today for stormwater infrastructure improvement. Southwest A Street between Southwest 10th and Southwest 14th streets will be closed until 7 a.m. Dec. 27, according to a news release. The area is south of the Eighth and Southwest A street intersection.