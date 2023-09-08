Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sunday. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn. The theme is "Celebrating the Laborer that Dwells among us," (I Thes. 5:12-13.)

BACK TO SCHOOL PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Sept. 10, Pleasant View Ministries; Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Communication Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 S. Texas St., will celebrate Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. A panel will feature Ruby Ford of New Direction Baptist Church, Ezerene Williams of St. Bethel Baptist Church, and La'Tonyalyn White of St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church. A special Women's Day Choir will be directed by Jasmine Wilson and choir rehearsal will be 10 a.m. Saturday. The guest musician will be Rosalyn Wright of Open Door Christian Church. The Rev. Marc K. Wilson is the pastor of New Jerusalem.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will observe its Women's Day at 11 a.m. Sept. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tameka Lamb Green of Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church at Hot Springs. The theme is "Christian Women Knowing and Doing the Will of God," (Eph. 5;17.) Choir rehearsal will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and the director will be Bessie Lancelin.

NEW FAITH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3800 Fir St., will host the Inaugural Musical Workshop led by minister Shelvie Buck Henry from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13-16. A native of Rison, Henry is described as a gifted musician, singer, teacher and composer. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 16. All singers are invited to participate. The registration fee is $25 per singer. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeN59MkSRYnX3FmTUmRKoy7slQ51etijDwkl40UKeTiwJkazg/viewform. For more details, email newfaith_mbc@yahoo.com, call the church at (870) 534.3811 or New Faith's pastor, the Rev. S.E. Shaw at (870) 692-1883.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH of Sherrill will observe the first Anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. David and Cynthia Holmes, at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. The theme is "Christ is also the head of the church, which is his body. He is the beginning, supreme over all who rise from the dead," (Col. 1:18.)

PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH, 1117 N. Palm St., will celebrate the 37th Anniversary of the pastor, William A. Shaw Jr., at 11 a.m. Sept. 24. The focus scripture is "Remember your leaders who have taught you the Word of God. Think of all the good that has come from their lives, and try to trust the Lord as they do," (Hebrews 13:7 Living Bible) The service will feature special tributes from the Shaw siblings as well as others, in addition to praise dances, poetry, and a Celebration Choir.

SILENT NO MORE: Community Night of Worship and Brunch will be hosted by Aaron and Kae Spencer of Abundant Life Ministry. Worship will take place Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at 8203 Dollarway Road in White Hall (across from White Hall Junior High School.) Brunch will be served on Sept. 16 at a private location. "We invite everyone to come dressed comfortably, and if they desire, to bring their prayer mats, pillows or whatever they need," Kae Spencer said. "The atmosphere will be set with prayer, praise and worship...It is a move of God encouraging those who may have lost their voice to open their mouths and release what God has for them to release." Details: (703) 231-1127 or P.O. Box 21377, White Hall, AR 71612, or send prayer requests to kaesspencer@gmail.com.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will conduct revival at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20-21. The guest speaker for this event will be the Rev. F.D. Sampson Sr., pastor emeritus of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church of Houston, Texas. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is pastor of Barraque Street church.

SEPTEMBER IS ARKANSAS GOSPEL MUSIC Heritage Month and a celebration will acknowledge the contributions of local and statewide honorees, while furthering awareness of the mainstream role Gospel music plays in Arkansas. The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Gaines Street Baptist Church at Little Rock. The doors will open at 4 p.m. and admission is free, according to a news release. This year's Living Legends honorees include Kim Jones Sneed, publisher and founder of Stuff in The Bluff.com; Donna Williams Huskey, a local choral director and businesswoman; Stephen T. Robinson I, a pastor; and Robert L. Armond III. Details: (870) 718-7802 or arkansasgospelmusic@hotmail.com.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 4-6. The lecturer will be the church's pastor, Henry Land Jr. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The theme is "Knowing who you are in Christ – Knowing what all Christ has done for you."

