Conversation to honor Raye Montague

Friends of Dreamland Ballroom will host a Preservation Conversation at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Dreamland Ballroom at Little Rock with David Montague and Paige Bowers, authors of Overnight Code: The Life of Raye Montague, the Woman Who Revolutionized Naval Engineering.

"The book is the inspiring story of a ground-breaking African-American female engineer who created the first computer-designed ship for the U.S. Navy.

Dr. (David) Montague is also the son of the famed U.S. Navy's Hidden Figure, Raye Montague," according to a news release from Quapaw Quarter Association.

Raye Montague, who died in 2018, graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (then Arkansas AM&N College) in 1956, according to Naval Sea Systems Command.

Tickets to the conversation are free. For details, contact qqa@quapaw.com. Those who can't attend may listen to David Montague's interview with Kerry McCoy on her podcast Up In Your Business. He speaks on his mother's legacy as well as his time working for the FBI, according to the release.

The QQA is partnering with the Friends of Dreamland Ballroom and Pyramid Art, Books, and Custom Framing for this Preservation Conversation. The program is supported by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Material to be destroyed at Arsenal

Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying obsolete production items this morning at the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

Residents living close to Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear some small explosions coming from the installation, according to a news release.

Stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Generator, 435 Main St. Wilma Kindle is the president, according to a news release.

Men's Health Expo set

Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center will host a Men's Health Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 on the parking lot at 40th Avenue and Hickory Street. There will be educational information, activities, games, food, and door prizes including a $500 gift card and Apple watch.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

N2N plans Bingo Burger Bash

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold its annual Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

"Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of Bingo, burgers, awesome prizes, and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," according to a news release.

Auction items include basketballs signed by Nolan Richardson and Eric Musselman, jewelry donated by Sissy's Log Cabin, and sports memorabilia from Torii Hunter, Willie Roaf, Keith Jackson, and others, according to the release.

Tickets are $50 and will be available in advance or at the door. Table sponsorships are also available. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883. Pat Tate is the executive director of the agency.