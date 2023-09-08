Detroit spoils the party, rallies to top Kansas City





KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's season opener Thursday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 71 yards and a score, and Lions rookie Brian Branch returned Patrick Mahomes' first interception in an opener 50 yards for another touchdown, helping Detroit snap the Chiefs' eight-game Week 1 winning streak.

The Lions were trying to run out the clock when Goff had a fourth-down pass near midfield batted down with 2:30 left, giving the Chiefs a chance. But they made a mess of it: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, a deep completion was called back for holding, Skyy Moore dropped a pass and a false start left Mahomes heaving a fourth-and-25 throw downfield.

When it fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished with 226 yards passing and two touchdowns, despite his receivers dropping a slew of passes. He also was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.

There had been equal parts anticipation and anxiety leading up to the game in Kansas City, where the Chiefs celebrated their previous Lombardi Trophy in the midst of a pandemic, and only about 18,000 fans were able to join in the revelry.

Hundreds began tailgating outside the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot Thursday, waiting for the gates to open 14 hours prior to kickoff, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined several celebrities to see the Chiefs raise a championship banner.

That was the anticipation. The anxiety came from the absence of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and fellow All-Pro Chris Jones, who is in the midst of a contract holdout. The defensive tackle was expected to miss the opener, but Kelce had only been questionable since Tuesday, when he hyperextended his knee in the final full practice before game day.

Detroit scored first in a showdown of two of the league's top offenses a season ago. Goff took advantage of a clean pocket, thanks in part to Jones sitting in a stadium suite, to march down field and find St. Brown with a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The Chiefs answered with Mahomes finding five different wide receivers, the last of them rookie Rashee Rice, who atoned for an earlier drop by snaring a short touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

It remained that way until Detroit Coach Dan Campbell made a questionable decision late in the half.

The Chiefs were facing fourth-and-2 near midfield but had been called for holding, and rather than decline it, Campbell chose to push them back. Mahomes responded to third-and-17 by hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a 24-yard pass. He added a 26-yard pass to Justin Watson, then hit Blake Bell with a short touchdown throw to give the Chiefs a 14-7 halftime lead.

With the Lions' offense going nowhere, the defense stepped up. Branch caught a pass that bounced off Toney's hands -- he had several drops in the game -- and found nothing but 50 yards of grass separating him from the end zone and a 14-14 tie.

Up to that point, Mahomes had thrown 20 touchdown passes and no interceptions in five-plus season openers.

The Chiefs tacked on two field goals, but the missed chances to get into the end zone proved costly. The Lions followed up Harrison Butker's second field goal by driving 75 yards, twice converting on third down, with Montgomery capping the march with a 9-yard touchdown run to give Detroit the the lead for good.

The Lions' Marvin Jones fumbled away a good scoring chance in the second quarter, when Trent McDuffie knocked the ball out deep in Kansas City territory. It was the veteran wide receiver's first fumble in his 12-year career and came on his 563rd touch, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Kelce had a bone bruise and some swelling in his knee, though tests taken after the injury in practice showed no ligament damage. He went through a workout early Thursday to see whether he could move well enough to play, but Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and trainer Rick Burkholder decided to give Kelce time to recover with their next game 10 days away.





This week’s schedule

THURDAY’S GAME

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

SUNDAY’S GAMES All times Central

Arizona at Washington, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, noon

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, noon

Tennessee at New Orleans, noon

Green Bay at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

LA Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Miami at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at NY Giants, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Buffalo at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m.





NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) celebrates after recovering a fumble as teammate Joshua Williams watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovers a fumble by the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)



Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)



Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, struggles for yardage as Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)







Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) is congratulated by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) after intercepting a pass and running it back 50 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. The Lions outscored the Chiefs 14-6 in the second half to pull out a 21-20 win against the reigning Super Bowl champions. (AP/Charlie Riedel)





