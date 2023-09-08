Ensure justice

With the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching, I want to remind all Americans that, for many of us who lost loved ones on that horrific day, the fight for justice to hold the perpetrators accountable continues in the halls of Congress today.

While many Americans may think about 9/11 only on its anniversary, particularly now that 22 years have passed, for those who had family or friends killed in the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil, we live with it and the lack of accountability every day.

My husband, Tom Burnett, was traveling to California for business on Sept. 11, 2001. His flight, United Airlines Flight 93, was hijacked by four al-Qaida terrorists. Tom called three times during the hijacking and told me to tell the girls, "I'll talk to them later. I'll be home for dinner. I may be late."

Sitting on one of my daughters' beds hours later, I had to calmly explain to my 5-year-old twins and 3-year-old daughter why their father would never be coming home again. You can imagine how hard it is to put into words how devastated they were that they never got the chance to say "goodbye" to their dad and that their dad never got the chance to say "goodbye" to them.

Ever since that fateful day, I have been pursuing justice for the murder of my husband and the father of my children. And I am not alone. The 9/11 community has fought for two decades to hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for its role in the 9/11 attacks, including its financial support to al-Qaida and the involvement of its government officials in assisting the hijackers.

This painful burden is now falling on the shoulders of the children whose parents were brutally murdered, as they are now adults demanding justice not be denied any longer.

This fight for justice has involved passing new laws needed to make it possible for the victims of terrorist acts to seek justice. One of the most important new laws, the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA)--passed with Sen. Tom Cotton's support and overwhelmingly by Congress in 2016, despite opposition from President Barack Obama--today requires updates to fulfill the promise that Congress made to the 9/11 family community.

The bill that enacts the needed updates, the Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act (EJVTA), is currently under consideration to ensure that we get a fair process in court and that all the evidence relating to the Saudi role in 9/11 sees the light of day.

Sept. 11 remains the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed, including seven innocent victims from Arkansas. With the enactment of the EJVTA, one day we may be able to close this painful chapter of our lives. Without it, our pursuit of justice and our desire to deter future terrorist attacks will be stripped away, leaving us feeling betrayed and our country more vulnerable.

Two years ago, President Joe Biden declassified thousands of pages of evidence which brought to light the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's logistical and financial support for the 19 hijackers to plan, plot, and execute their deadly attack against America.

Now we need our elected officials in Washington, D.C., particularly our U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, to stand with the 9/11 community in our pursuit of justice and accountability by supporting the EJVTA.

The bill has robust bipartisan support in Congress, which is why the 9/11 community is perplexed that the senator has yet to announce his support for the bill. He is a leader on national security and key foreign policy issues, served our nation in the military after Sept. 11, and voted for JASTA in 2016. We need his support here too, along with that of U.S. Sen. John Boozman. While the Saudi lobbyists are once again walking the halls of Congress asking for members to side with them, we are confused not to have our senators' support already.

Some people want to "move on" from 9/11, but we who are closest to the horrors of that day cannot do so without full justice, and nobody can expect our nation's dealings with Saudi Arabia ever to be on honest and firm footing without full accountability.

When I remember my husband Tom with my girls, we talk about his heroism on that fateful day, not only to them but to the thousands of lives saved by the actions taken by him and others on his plane. Twenty-two years later, Congress has an opportunity to be heroes to all of us by standing with us in our pursuit of justice and accountability for the murder of their father and my husband.

I call on Senators Cotton and Boozman, along with the entire Arkansas delegation, to join the bipartisan support for the EJVTA and swiftly send the bill to President Biden's desk for enactment.

Deena Burnett Bailey is a Little Rock resident and native Arkansan who lost her husband Tom Burnett on Flight 93, hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001.