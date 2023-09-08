Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Fayetteville

Richard Wiley, 36, of 1001 S. Mally Wagnon Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Wiley was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Johnson

Matthew Butler, 30, of 619 Green Country Drive in Tahlequah, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Butler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

Robert Glenn, 38, of 309 Laura St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Glenn was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Cheryl Nystrom, 45, of 16709 Slumber Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Nystrom was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Phillip Crow, 29, of 7717 Cornell Drive in Rowlett, Texas, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Crow was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.