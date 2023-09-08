Sections
Getting it straight

by Andy Davis | Today at 3:25 a.m.

The intersection of Peyton and West 16th Streets in Little Rock is a two-way stop, with no stop signs for traffic on West 16th Street. A story in Thursday's newspaper about a crash between a Little Rock School District bus traveling on Peyton and a motorcycle on 16th, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider, incorrectly described the stop signs at the intersection.


Neil Sealy is a member of the Arkansas Community Institute staff. His last name was misspelled in an article on a report on evictions and the covid-19 pandemic in Thursday’s edition.


