History and hilarity

Summer and early American history are intricately entwined.

The First Continental Congress convened on Sept. 5, 1774, to voice grievances against the British Crown. The Second Continental Congress gathered in the stifling July heat of 1775 to declare causes for taking up arms against Britain. The following July it declared American independence from England.

After an eight-year war against rebellious colonists culminated in defeat, Great Britain signed the Treaty of Paris to formally recognize the United States as an independent nation in early September 1783.

Four years later, delegates to the Philadelphia convention met from May to September to hammer out a proposed Constitution. Finally, on the first day of summer in 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the new Constitution, officially ending the Articles of Confederation government.

So every summer, and particularly every September, is an inspiring time for anyone who loves America's startup story.

That segment of society is categorically small, however, and shrinking. In a 2019 Citizens and Scholars survey of 41,000 Americans, only four in 10 could pass a very basic history exam containing multiple-choice questions from the U.S. Citizenship Test.

Broken down by states, Arkansas was 48th; 70 percent failed the test outright. In only one state, Vermont, did a majority of respondents pass the test--and 47 percent of Vermonters still got Fs.

History has become highly politicized of late, of course. Like basically everything else. The important thing to remember is that ignorance is what enables the successful weaponization of historical propaganda from either the far left or right.

History proficiency scores on America's Report Card are typically abysmal. Basically nine out of 10 eighth-graders don't know much about history, and that's a national concern. Solving it will likely require rethinking how history is taught.

It can't hurt to try and make historical education more relatable, dynamic and entertaining.

If you haven't heard of a company called "HistoreeTees," it's a hoot. They design humorous apparel based on historical facts, people and happenings ranging from antiquity to recent U.S. events.

Some T-shirts celebrate the importance of learning history, like the one that reads "STUDY HISTORY. Realize people have been this stupid for thousands of years." Another shows a quote attributed to History: "Don't make me repeat myself."

Some are satirical, such as designs portraying generic Greek-looking statue busts with imagined expressions from never-lived philosophers: "Meh, good enough," says Mediocrates; and "Huh?" from Idiocrates.

Most of the designs are comical only as inside jokes. You don't "get" the tee's humor or absurdity unless you know the history.

Here are a few I chuckled over, with appropriate annotations:

In large type: "AMERICANS. We'll cross a frozen river to kill you in your sleep on Christmas morning. Not kidding. We've done it before."

Sure enough, as Hessian mercenaries could attest from Gen. George Washington's crossing of the Delaware and surprise attack on Dec. 25, 1776, although it actually happened on Christmas night, not morning. The victory at the Battle of Trenton, N.J., the next day captured nearly 1,000 enemy troops and revived sagging morale during the Revolutionary War.

"Sorry, you want me to do what now?" above an image of George F. Pickett, with location "Gettysburg, Pa.," and the date July 3, 1863.

Virginian Major General Pickett's infamous and ill-fated infantry assault, ordered by Gen. Robert E. Lee on the last day of that turning-point battle, left the Pennsylvania countryside littered with fallen Confederate soldiers and Lee's army in retreat. In actuality, while his name has long been synonymous with the failed charge, Pickett commanded only three of the 11 divisions involved.

Framed illustration of Robert E. Lee, with captions below, "Most Likely to Secede" and "Class of 1829."

Although Lee wound up leading the army of the Confederacy, his home state of Virginia was nowhere close to being the first to secede prior to the Civil War. Of the 11 secession states, Virginia was eighth in departing -- less than three weeks before Arkansas did.

Pen and ink drawing of Mohawk impersonators tossing crates overboard in the background, above the words "Spilling The Tea Since 1773."

The Sons of Liberty dumped 340 chests of East India Company Tea into Boston Harbor. That act of defiant protest over British taxation-without-representation policies has inspired freedom-loving patriots ever since.

Illustration of Mary Todd Lincoln with the caption, "Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the theatre?"

Drawing of the towering obelisk honoring our first president, captioned by the question, "Did you ever notice the Washington Monument looks nothing like him?"

In Romanesque all-caps, "I'VE GOT YOUR BACK," flanked by two knife icons and followed by "Brutus, 44BK."

With hundreds of designs on its website, HistoreeTees lives up to its claim of "telling the stories of the past, one tee at a time." There's something for everybody, every era and every subject.

My favorite references our third president, his brilliance as a writer and author of our founding charter, and a sentiment with which writers everywhere can relate:

"Crap, that's due tomorrow?" it reads, above a portrait of Thomas Jefferson and the date July 3, 1776.

