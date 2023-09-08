Lady Lions tamed by Trojans in 2nd home soccer match

A hectic first-half sequence and a second-half goal fest decided Thursday night’s in-state soccer battle in Pine Bluff.

UAPB fell 4-0 to Little Rock in its second home match of the year.

UAPB coach Erik Solberg said the Lady Lions started strong but let the game get away from them.

“I thought the scoreline was pretty harsh,” Solberg said. “I thought we played, really, some pretty good soccer, and there were moments of inattention that really cost us dearly… I thought the performance as a team and especially individuals was really pretty good, but I did feel that we have to lock down those moments and not have moments of inattention that lead to goals and obviously let the game get away from us there.”

The game bounced between both ends of the pitch for the first 24 minutes before a chaotic 25th. UAPB (3-3-1) junior Brisha Musungu fired a long-range free kick toward the top left corner of the Trojan net. Little Rock goalkeeper Marie Cimatti reached up and caught the ball but bobbled it momentarily just under the crossbar.

UAPB questioned whether it had crossed the line to give the Lady Lions the lead, but the officials ruled Cimatti had done just enough to save it.

Moments later at the other end, Little Rock (1-1-4) senior Karina De Paoli scored from close range, and the Lady Lions trailed just after thinking they had taken the lead.

UAPB’s near goal happened on the far end of the pitch from the UAPB bench, so Solberg said it was hard to see whether it crossed the line from his angle.

“I thought it was a goal just based on my players’ reaction, and then I just think we didn’t respond correctly in the ensuing 30 seconds to a minute,” Solberg said. “I thought we just lost out in transition thinking we had scored, and we didn’t step to the player. They built up and then scored a really nice goal, but it was really because we didn’t mark a player.”

The Trojans doubled their lead in the 58th minute. Little Rock freshman Kaitlin Graeber crossed the ball into the box, and fellow freshman Emily Jensen buried a header to make it 2-0.

De Paoli scored her second goal in the 80th minute, and senior Addison Yinger made it 4-0 a minute later.

Solberg said Little Rock’s conference, the Ohio Valley Conference, is a step up from the SWAC, and it showed at times.

“We definitely have athletes that can play for their team and can play on that level, but I think they were definitely a step quicker to us,” Solberg said. “I thought we watched too much tonight… That’s something that we’ve gotta work at and refine and get better.”

UAPB freshman goalkeeper Alexia Muniz made nine saves as Little Rock peppered her goal with shots.

Cimatti made two saves in the first half before giving way to sophomore Peyton Urban at halftime, who made two.

Musungu finished with two shots on goal for UAPB, and freshman Leanna Saleh had one.