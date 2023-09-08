Leadership class tours medical sites

For its August "Health and Human Services" session, members of the 2023 Leadership Pine Bluff Class reviewed some of the latest technology at medical facilities in the community.

The group spent half of the day at Jefferson Regional Medical Center where they learned more about medical services offered. They also participated in a mini health fair and received screenings such as glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks.

After a catfish lunch, the class heard about the Mako robotics technology currently being utilized by hospital surgeons. The last JRMC stop was a tour of the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's newsletter.

The group then visited CARTI Cancer Center where they were greeted by CARTI Chief Executive Officer Adam Head.

The group toured the facility learning more about PET scans and radiation treatments as well as the infusion center. The group also learned more about non-cancer related services CARTI offers such as traditional X-rays and mammography services, according to the release.