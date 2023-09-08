League test next up for ’Jackets

Sheridan returns to action night after an open week.

The Yellowjackets will host Searcy at 7 p.m. in their home opener. It is also the 6A-East conference opener for both teams.

Sheridan (0-1) dropped its first game to White Hall 43-19 on the road two weeks ago.

Searcy (1-0) also was open last week after defeating Batesville 53-19 at home.

This is a crucial early game for both teams in the playoff hunt, but especially for Sheridan. The Yellow-jackets have four of the conference’s best teams in their final five games, so picking up early conference wins is a must for first-year Coach Tyler Turner. Sheridan defeated Searcy 31-27 on the road last year.

Both teams’ quarterbacks led their respective offenses in their opening games. Sheridan quarterback Brady Dillon completed 9 of 17 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing with 59 yards and a score against White Hall. Braxton Fox scored the Yellowjackets’ other touchdown while rushing for 33 yards.

Tyler Strickland led Searcy’s rout of Batesville, completing 16 of 28 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 103 yards. Jesse Sumpter caught all three touchdown passes, amassing 142 receiving yards.

DEWITT AT MONTICELLO

Monticello (1-1) opens 4A-8 conference play at home tonight against De-Witt (2-0) at 7 p.m.

This will be DeWitt’s first road trip after winning a pair of home games, most recently a 33-21 defeat of Benton Harmony Grove. Monticello returns home after winning 28-16 at Bauxite, a team which defeated Star City the week prior.

The Dragons averaged 37.5 points per game in their nonconference contests. Monticello held Bauxite to 16 but gave up 35 at home to Fordyce the week prior. The Billies will need to slow De-Witt’s offense if they hope to start conference play 1-0. If they can’t, the Dragons will have a good shot at their first 3-0 start since 2019.

MCGEHEE AT HAMBURG

McGehee (1-0) begins 4A-8 conference play tonight at Hamburg (0-2) at 7 p.m.

The Owls opened their season last week with a 38-22 home victory against Watson Chapel. Hamburg is set to play its third-straight home game, though the Lions are still seeking a win. Last week’s scheduled game against Lake Village Lakeside was replaced with Texarkana, which proved too much for the Lions in a 38-7 victory.

McGehee played well on defense last week, holding the Wildcats to 8 points until the fourth quarter. Hamburg has struggled to score so far, amassing 22 points in its first two games. The Lions will need to get their offense going against the Owls’ defense if they wish to avoid an 0-3 start.