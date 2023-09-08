Legislative committee authorizes review of certain Augusta financial records

A legislative panel on Thursday authorized a review of certain financial records of the city Augusta for 2020, 2021 and 2022 focusing on waste, fraud and abuse -- nearly one month after charges of misappropriated funds were aired before state lawmakers.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's executive committee voted to authorize the review after Legislative Auditor Roger Norman said "we are going to do some limited procedures that will focus on waste, fraud and abuse."

Auditors are not going to do a five- to six-year audit, Norman said.

After allegations from City Council members that the mayor misappropriated funds, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's committee on cities and counties recommended last month that auditors for Arkansas Legislative Audit conducted "a limited scope" review of Augusta's finances for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"We're looking for fraud, and I'll be very surprised if we don't find it," Legislative Joint Auditing Committee Co-Chairman Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said last month. Wallace said Thursday he still feels the same way.

Augusta is a Woodruff County town with fewer than 2,000 people. The city has managed to avoid a state-mandated audit of its finances since 2016.

Since a June meeting between Augusta officials and state lawmakers, the city has hired a private auditing firm to review its books, but the firm won't be done with its audit until June 2024.

During an August meeting of the audit committee on cities and counties, Augusta City Council member Perry Galloway read a letter written by attorney Grant Ballard alleging that Mayor Jeff Collins used city funds to pay for personal food and travel, and to give himself a 3% cost-of-living raise.

But Collins has countered that the 3% raise was approved by the council, though he is willing to give it up. He also has maintained that funds for food were used to pay for lunch while on official city business out of town, along with catering for a holiday party for city employees.

Galloway claimed the raise was for city staff, not for elected officials.

In August, Collins told lawmakers the allegations were off topic, saying Augusta officials were called to Little Rock to discuss the ongoing audit -- not issues of misappropriation of city funds. His interruption as Galloway was set to begin reading the letter drew a rebuke from the committee for being out of order.

But Collins said afterward "I'm not going to sit there and be attacked like [that]," Collins said.

Collins' early exit from last month's meeting and the profane comments he made to himself prompted a strong rebuke from Wallace. Last month, Collins said he regretted the profanity.

Collins has said the lack of an audit predated his tenure as mayor, which began in 2019, and the firm that the city contracted with to do its audit was behind when he took over as mayor, and that the covid-19 pandemic delayed things even more.

He has said he welcomes state auditors taking a look at Augusta's books and described the allegations as "just politics."

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.