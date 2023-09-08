Little Rock should demand that housing authority sever ties to nonprofit, city attorney says

The city of Little Rock should demand that the Little Rock public housing authority immediately sever all relations with an affiliated nonprofit entity, among other steps, City Attorney Tom Carpenter told city leaders on Thursday.

"If these steps are not taken, even the slightest miscommunication, I fear, will result in [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] totally bypassing the City and letting the federal government control this situation," Carpenter wrote in an email addressed to the mayor and members of the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Such an outcome would not be in the best interests of residents of the housing authority's facilities nor the housing authority's employees, Carpenter said.

His statement was issued the day after the housing authority's board of commissioners met with four HUD officials to discuss next steps now that federal regulators as of Aug. 9 have designated the housing authority as "troubled."

In remarks delivered at the start of Wednesday's meeting, Carpenter urged commissioners to avoid making personnel changes and underscored the seriousness of the task ahead of them.

A separate HUD report issued on Sept. 1 described significant financial and management problems at the housing authority, including millions of dollars in questionable expenses and an apparent co-mingling of funds between the housing authority and the development nonprofit mentioned by Carpenter in his note to city officials.

Known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, the nonprofit is led by Leta Anthony, one of the five appointed commissioners tasked with overseeing the operations of the housing authority.

"It should be noted that while the meeting and [an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article about the meeting] discuss the great deal of work to be done, I believe that the City is about to have HUD place [the housing authority] in receivership," Carpenter wrote to city leaders on Thursday. "If that occurs, neither the City nor the State of Arkansas will have any say in the operation of [the housing authority]."

He recommended that the city take several actions "which will demonstrate the City's ongoing interest in this situation, and will show HUD the scope of the City's interest."

In addition to demanding that the housing authority sever ties with the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, the city should demand the return of any records that suggest the nonprofit "has an interest, legal or otherwise," in what were housing authority properties, Carpenter wrote.

Additional records should be turned over to Anthony S. Landecker, the head of HUD's Little Rock field office, and the city for review by its Finance Department, Carpenter wrote.

Carpenter said the city also should demand that the housing authority allow the city to make two upcoming appointments to the housing authority's board directly.

Sitting commissioners make appointments and reappointments to the housing authority's board, but their selections must be confirmed by the city's Board of Directors. Commissioners serve five-year terms.

The terms of two commissioners, H. Lee Lindsey and Branndii Peterson, will expire on Sept. 30. At an Aug. 23 meeting, commissioners voted to reappoint Lindsey, who currently serves as the board's chairman, as well as Peterson.

Another commissioner, Louis Jackson, announced his intent to resign at the conclusion of the Aug. 23 meeting; however, Jackson participated in the meeting with HUD officials on Wednesday.

In his note Thursday, Carpenter wrote that the housing authority ought to be instructed to notify the city in writing in time for a Sept. 12 special-called city board meeting that it does not intend to make nominations for the two upcoming appointments and that it wants the city to exercise its authority to make them.

Additionally, the city should establish procedures to ensure correspondence between the housing authority and HUD is made available to city officials "until this matter is completely resolved," which Carpenter estimated might take "two years at best."

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, is led by Executive Director Ericka Benedicto, who was hired in the wake of the commissioners' decision to terminate then-Executive Director Nadine Jarmon in 2021.

Benedicto and commissioners did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on Carpenter's statement on Thursday.

At least four city board members indicated they agreed with Carpenter's proposed course of action, email records obtained by the Democrat-Gazette show.

"I strongly support your recommendations," City Director Virgil Miller Jr. of Ward 1 replied. "The situation at [the housing authority] can no longer be ignored. We need to exercise all our rights and authority to gain control of that situation. The time to act is now."

"Thanks for the concise read of the situation," City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5 wrote. "I agree that these seem like the most prudent steps although I would still like to move to remove the commissioners immediately but, I can live with this solution."

City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4 and at-large City Director Joan Adcock also signaled that they agreed.

In response to questions from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips, Carpenter wrote that the removal of commissioners remained an option.

"However, you know that once such action is taken then cooperation can be limited, and if someone hires an attorney, can be virtually stopped," Carpenter wrote. "I do not believe that such a delay meets anyone's interests. What the future holds will become apparent as a more complete financial picture is available."

He described the removal of commissioners as a less advantageous option compared to the city board making the two appointments to show HUD that changes are underway.

Carpenter also noted in response to Phillips that he did not have the authority to initiate a special-called meeting, which is up to the mayor or a majority of the city board.

In the event the housing authority chooses not to break all ties with the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Carpenter said the city board should consider a resolution calling for such action.

"It is clear that the City can only recommend action by [the housing authority], it cannot mandate it," Carpenter wrote. "That said, if [the housing authority] resists, then I believe the City should let HUD know that fact so HUD can proceed with any action it deems appropriate. But, as I noted in the earlier email, these are policy decisions and not legal decisions."