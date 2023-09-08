LIVE! Music: Alvvays performs at the Momentary; Steve Aoki at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville

"It's like doing a thesis. If you're not working on it, you feel awful about yourself," Molly Rankin says of her songwriting process. The guitarist and lead singer of Alvvays recently sat down for an interview with What's Up! to promote their show with special guest Julia Jacklin at 8 p.m. today at the Momentary in Bentonville. Read the story at nwaonline.com/news/2023/aug/27/alvvays-plays-momentary-sept-9-in-support-of-new/?entertainment-events.

Tickets for tonight's show are $39 for general admission, $25 for students and $200 for premium at themomentary.org.

Next up for the Momentary is Format Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morrisette, Modest Mouse, Leon Bridges and more Sept. 22-24; Rina Sawayama on Oct. 6; Wilco on Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan on Oct. 28.

ELSEWHERE

Weekend Starts in The Lower Ramble in Fayetteville is from 5-7 p.m. today with music from the University of Arkansas faculty members and students and community collaborators. Lawn chairs and picnic baskets welcome.

Deepwood Mac presents the Deep Side of the Moon at 7:30 p.m. today; Songwriters in the Garden continues at 6 p.m. with One Penny Shy on Saturday at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville.

Steve Aoki performs at 7:30 p.m. today at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

Shane Smith and the Saints play at 8 p.m. today at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Rodney Block Collective performs at 7 p.m. today at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. musicmovesar.com/events/

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. today with Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions and with Maud Crawford on Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

Backyard Bugs perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org.

Scythian: Ukraine to Appalachia starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org. Tickets are $10.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.