Madison County man sentenced to 1-year probation for involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- A Madison County man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 33, of Hindsville showed remorse while speaking before U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, describing his actions as "unbecoming" as an American and a Marine Corps veteran.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say I take full responsibility for my actions on Jan. 6," Machacek said while holding back tears.

Machacek, an insurance adjuster, entered a guilty plea in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a government building. He was initially charged by criminal complaint with violating four misdemeanor federal laws.

Machacek faced a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Two Arkansas men are currently serving prison time in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

Peter Francis Stager of Conway was sentenced to 52 months in prison for assaulting a police officer, and Richard Barnett of Gravette received a 54-month prison sentence in May. Both men could get out of prison earlier based on good conduct and time already served in the District of Columbia jail.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Nathan Earl Hughes in Fayetteville last week on accusations he participated in the Capitol riot. Hughes, of Bentonville, faces four charges, including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder.

Machacek entered the U.S. Capitol through a window of the Senate wing as supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building, halting Congress' efforts to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump -- who pushed claims of fraud regarding his loss to Joe Biden -- faces federal charges in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., stemming from efforts to undermine the results.

Machacek moved through the Capitol, spitting on the floor of the Senate wing before entering the hideaway office of Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. He eventually walked to the Capitol's Crypt before police escorted Machacek and others out of the building.

Once Machacek left the U.S. Capitol, he walked around the building before returning to his original point of entry. Police officers had blocked the door by the time of Machacek's return.

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Dreher showed video of rioters marching through the Capitol chanting "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and "Our house!" At one point, Dreher pointed out Machacek, noting his camouflage baseball cap and tan coat to Cobb.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a sentence including 30 days in jail and 60 hours of community service.

"Short, yes," Dreher said. "But arguably more effective than what a probationary sentence could be."

Justin Eisele, Machacek's attorney, shared his disgust toward the U.S. Capitol riot before Cobb. He mentioned during his first encounter with Machacek it was evident his client recognized he had done something wrong.

"He does not think it's OK," he added. "In fact, he's very ashamed of these actions."

In an Aug. 29 memorandum to the court, Eisele noted Machacek's military service and related health conditions from active duty service, including traumatic brain injury. He additionally acknowledged Machacek's lack of criminal history before the Jan. 6 riot.

Cobb described the sentence as sufficient in punishing Machacek for his actions while deterring future crimes. She additionally recognized Machacek's actions as inappropriate but not violent compared to other rioters.

The decision to place Machacek on probation, Cobb said, was appropriate given the defendant's background and regret.

"I don't want to minimize his role at all on Jan. 6, 2021," she said.

In addition to probation, Machacek must complete 30 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution and a $10 special assessment.

The U.S. District Court for Arkansas' Western District will have jurisdictional authority and supervision of Machacek as his probationary period begins. Machacek agreed to not store any firearms at his residence while on probation, but Cobb recognized Machacek's ability to take part in hunting trips.