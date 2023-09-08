Mariners blank Rays; Castillo wins 6th in a row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Seattle Manager Scott Servais had a big smile when he started his postgame media session by saying you got hit to win on the road before adding "unless you got great pitching."

That's exactly what the Mariners got Thursday night.

Luis Castillo went six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in a run and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in a matchup of playoff contenders.

"Our guys stepped up tonight," Servais said. "Wow!"

Castillo (12-7) allowed 4 hits, 4 walks and struck out 8. The right-hander worked out of two-on, one-out jams in each of the first three innings. He threw 108 pitches, one off his season high.

"In those situations I don't lose focus," Castillo said through a translator. "If you look at my career, I actually like those situations because it helps me get focused. The way that I was able to battle and battle just shows the way this team is."

Isaiah Campbell (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Matt Brash both went an inning before Andres Munoz worked the ninth to get his 12th save and complete a four-hitter.

Seattle moved within a half-game of idle Houston for the American League West lead, and is 5 1/2 games back of the Rays for the top AL wild card. The Mariners, currently holding the second wild card, are 41-19 over their past 60 games.

Tampa Bay dropped four games behind AL East-leading Baltimore.

Munoz hit Luke Raley with a pitch leading off the ninth, but the Tampa Bay center fielder was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Cal Raleigh.

"Big out, throwing the guy out," Servais said. "From a catcher, an old catcher like I am. Game-winning home run, throw guy out in ninth inning is right there."

Taylor Walls then drew a walk and stole second as Jonathan Aranda struck out. Pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez struck out to end the game,

It was the Mariners' 14th shutout, and 38th time they have held an opponent to five hits or fewer this season.

Rays starter Zack Littell (3-5) went a career-high 8 innings, giving up 1 run and 5 hits during an 86-pitch outing. It was his eighth start after was being inserted into the Rays' injury-depleted rotation on June 30. The righty's previous longest outing was six innings.

"It's been fun." Littell said. "Truly been a learning experience. It's just nice to go out there ... it feels like every week there's something that I kind of stumble upon."

The announced crowd was 10,060. Tampa Bay started the day averaging 17,828, which is fourth-lowest in the majors.

TIGERS 10, YANKEES 3 Carlos Rodon allowed Spencer Torkelson's first two-run homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings as Detroit defeated host New York ending the Yankees' five-game winning streak. Torkelson, who also homered in the fourth, has 27th homers this season and five career multihomer games -- all since June 29.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 10, MARLINS 0 Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urias' replacement in the Dodgers' rotation, and Los Angeles routed host Miamifor just its second win seven games. Josh Bell grounded a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh for the only hit off Pepiot. Caleb Ferguson allowed Garrett Hampson's leadoff single in the eighth and Evan Phillips finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth.

BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two of Atlanta's five home runs, Matt Olson increased his major league-leading total to 47 and host Atlanta beat St. Louis, Acuna raised his season total to 34 home runs with his third multihomer game this season and the 12th of his big league career.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CUBS 2 Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs, Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors and Arizona beat host Chicago. Nelson (7-7), recalled from Class AAA Reno a night earlier, gave up 2 hits while striking out 3 and walking 2 in the first 5 2/3 innings





