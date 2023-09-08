More than 72,000 Arkansans lose Medicaid coverage in August

More than 72,000 Arkansans lost Medicaid coverage in August because they either didn’t return information needed to determine their eligibility or were no longer eligible, the Arkansas Department of Human Services reported Friday.

These Arkansans include 34,961 whose coverage had been extended previously because of special eligibility rules during the federal covid-19 public health emergency, and 37,558 others whose coverage was discontinued as part of normal operations, according to the department.

The figures reflect the fifth month of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations following the end of the continuous coverage requirement that was in effect during the public health emergency. The redeterminations are part of a six-month campaign to unwind the state’s Medicaid rolls that runs through the end of September. Normal eligibility rules resumed April 1.

In contrast, the state Department of Human Services said the department would disenroll about 20,000 to 30,000 ineligible individuals a month during normal eligibility rules.

Besides those who were disenrolled in August, 50,662 Medicaid beneficiaries had their coverage renewed after their eligibility was confirmed under normal eligibility rules, the department said.

Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said Friday “We have now completed redeterminations for five of the six months of our unwinding effort, and so far our incredible eligibility workers have confirmed eligibility for more than a quarter of a million Arkansans.

“By discontinuing coverage for beneficiaries who no longer qualify for Medicaid, we are ensuring that these resources are available to eligible Arkansans who truly need them,” she said in a department news release.

Several states have been ordered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to pause their redeterminations or reinstate coverage for some beneficiaries because of issues with their eligibility system processes, but Arkansas is not one of those states and the state Department of Human Services anticipates continuing to fulfill its comprehensive unwinding plan over the sixth and final month, according to the department.

The department noted that "The 34,961 closures for beneficiaries whose coverage had previously been extended due to the PHE special eligibility rules are the fewest monthly closures during the unwinding to date.

“The top reasons for closures include disenrollments based on beneficiaries failing to send back required eligibility information,” the department said.

It’s likely that many beneficiaries did not return their renewal packet because they were aware they are no longer eligible because of a change in circumstances, the department said. A closure due to failure to send in information does not mean the packet was not received or that the beneficiary was unaware of the requirements for this process, the department said.

The department’s critics have maintained too many children have lost coverage during the past five months, but department officials counter they have worked extensively with the aim of making sure eligible children keep their Medicaid coverage, while those who no longer qualify find access to health care from other sources.

As of September 1, the state’s Medicaid enrollment totaled 877,544, the department reported. That’s compared to a total enrollment of 1,125,871 on April 1, according to the department.

The state’s total Medicaid enrollment has dropped by about 248,000 during the past five months.

In April, officials at the state Department of Human Services didn’t know whether 50,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Arkansans would lose Medicaid coverage during the next six months, the department’s then-Chief of Staff Mark White told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

The continuous coverage requirement meant no Arkansans could be removed from Medicaid rolls for a change in income or eligibility until the federal public health emergency ended, and cases could be closed only if individuals moved out of state, died, were incarcerated or requested that their coverage end.

According to the Human Services Department, Arkansas’ Medicaid rolls increased by more than 230,000 during the pandemic. At the end of March 2020, the department reported 921,066 Medicaid beneficiaries. At the end of March 2023, the department reported 1,151,347 Medicaid beneficiaries.



