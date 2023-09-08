Motion by 7 school districts vexes NAACP

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says it is “appalled” by a motion filed last week by Garland County’s seven public school districts seeking to end the county’s school desegregation settlement agreement, asking them in a statement to withdraw the filing.

“We the Hot Springs Branch of the NAACP, Unit #6013, are appalled that the seven school districts of Garland County, collectively known as the Garland County Education Consortium, have sought to terminate the Garland County School Desegregation Case Comprehensive Settlement Agreement which has stood for over 30 years and been previously upheld by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals,” the NAACP said in a statement released late Tuesday.

“The GCEC has asked the Hot Springs NAACP to declare that they have collectively achieved unitary status and that all terms of the agreement have been met. We cannot declare this in good conscience,” it said.

Attorney Scott Irby of Wright, Lindsey & Jennings LLP in Little Rock filed a motion last Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs on behalf of the school districts that would terminate the 1992 court order adopting the agreement. The motion stated the districts had complied in good faith with their obligations and eliminated vestiges of past discrimination.

The Hot Springs Branch of the NAACP is the plaintiff in the case.

“Across Garland County, we continue to see de facto segregation, a lack of hiring of certified minority staff and a persistent academic achievement gap between black students and their counterparts. Moreover, the current racial climate here and across the country creates conditions that run counter to the letter and spirit of the agreement,” the statement released by local NAACP President Marsalis Weatherspoon said.

“Legislation against so-called Critical Race Theory (which has never been taught in K-12 schools) and so-called divisive concepts seeks to erase Black tragedies and triumphs from our history books. White flight has assumed the euphemism ‘school choice.’ Private and charter schools drain funds and resources from public schools through voucher systems. We need the agreement now more than ever.

“Therefore, we the Hot Springs NAACP call on the GCEC to withdraw this motion and, instead of trying to arbitrarily declare unitary status, actually comply with the terms set forth in the agreement and ask them to pursue the agreement’s original aim, which is quality education for all children in Garland County,’” it said.

Following passage of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 1989, which allowed for the free transfer of students between districts, the NAACP filed a lawsuit seeking consolidation of the districts based on the theory that having seven separate school districts perpetuated a history of segregation, dating back to when the county maintained separate schools for Black and white children.

A consent decree was adopted in 1992 that limits the transfers based on enrollment percentages by race in an effort to keep the seven schools evenly desegregated.

Q. Byrum Hurst Jr., the plaintiff ’s attorney, said during the Garland County Education Consortium’s meeting in July he was concerned with making sure minority students in the county continue to receive as good an education as everyone else. While noting that things have changed since the original filing over 30 years ago, he said desegregation can be very subtle.

At the meeting, held at the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, consortium President Stephanie Nehus, superintendent at the Hot Springs School District, said unitary status is the group’s ultimate goal. The Arkansas Department of Education tasked the group with reaching unitary status by the end of August.