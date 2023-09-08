A judge sentenced “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo handed down the sentence to the 47-year-old Masterson after hearing statements from the women about the trauma they experienced and the suffering caused by the disturbing memories in the years since. The actor, who has been in custody since May, sat in court wearing a suit. Masterson watched the women without visible reaction as they spoke. “You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison,” said one woman who Masterson was convicted of raping in 2003. The other victim said he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.” She told the judge, “I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset.” After an initial jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape in December and a mistrial was declared, prosecutors retried Masterson on all three counts earlier this year. Masterson waived his right to speak before he was sentenced and had no visible reaction after the judge’s decision. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, was tearful earlier in the hearing. “Mr. Master-son, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Olmedo told Masterson before handing down the sentence. “But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences.”

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ o rders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some.” Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey. Springsteen, who turns 74 this month, and the E Street Band’s first tour in six years kicked off in Tampa, Florida, in February.





Danny Masterson arrives at The Art of Elysium’s 5th Annual Genesis at Siren Cube on Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)





