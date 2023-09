The Northwest Arkansas Naturals rode a hot start to a victory over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Naturals scored six runs across the first two innings — four in the top of the first and two in the top of the second. Cayden Wallace {Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) opened the scoring with an RBI single brought Tyler Tolbert home. Jeison Guzman grounded out, but Diego Hernandez came in to score on the play.