New Walmart wage

structure reviewed

Walmart Inc. has lowered starting pay for some store employees after changing its wage structure in July.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed the change Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported it, citing documents it had reviewed and store employees.

Starting pay will vary by store, the company said, with new hires making the lowest possible hourly wage for their particular store.

Walmart's minimum hourly wage starts at $14 an hour but varies by region. The Bentonville-based retailer employs about 1.6 million workers in the U.S.

The Walmart spokeswoman told The Journal that the new pay structure lets workers do different jobs across the store so they can learn new skills to move up in the company.

Earlier this year, Walmart raised its minimum wage for store employees to a range of $14 to $19 an hour, up from $12 to $18 an hour.

John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., told employees in January that some of the wage increases would show up with their regular annual pay raises, while others would come as higher starting wages.

-- Serenah McKay

$110M development

gets start in Rogers

Construction has begun on The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, a new $110 million mixed use development in Rogers west of Interstate 49.

The project by Indiana-based developer Great Lakes Capital boasts 304 luxury apartments and will be anchored by a two-story Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, according to a release. The Ruth's Chris restaurant on Pinnacle Hills Parkway will close when the new location opens in 2024.

The project at Northgate Road and Champions Drive is being developed in partnership with Hatfield Whalen Land LLC. It will include amenities like indoor parking, a resort-style pool, dog park, electric vehicle charging and a billiard room.

"We are excited for our partnership with GLC as it will bring new amenities and high-quality living to the heart of Pinnacle Hills," Chad Hatfield, managing partner of Hatfield Whalen Land, said in a statement.

Colliers of Arkansas, will manage the retail and restaurant leasing, CR Crawford is managing construction on the project and Chicago-based BSB Designs is its architect, according to a release.

-- John Magsam

State index closes at

835.58, down 10.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 835.58, down 10.44.

"The information technology sector led stocks lower today as reports of a potential ban on U.S. phone technology by Chinese government agencies dampened investor sentiment," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.