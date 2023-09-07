NFL DFS Week 1: Bargain Picks to Complete Your Winning Lineup

Quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Broncos

Enough talk; it's time to see Wilson in action in a Joe Lombardi/Sean Payton offense. The matchup is excellent at home vs. the Raiders, who allowed the sixth-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks last year. I expect Wilson to use his legs and arm to put up some nice stats on Sunday. Sam Howell, Commanders

Howell is loaded with weapons in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, as well as two strong pass-catching backs in Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. Of course, McLaurin may not be ready to start the season due to a toe injury, but who cares? The Commanders are facing the Cardinals, who allowed the fourth-most passing TDs to opposing QBs in 2022. Howell has massive upside because of his mobility, too. At UNC, in his final season, Howell ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns on 183 attempts. Howell looked impressive in preseason action and could be in store for a good game this weekend.

Running Backs Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Deon Jackson, Colts

He's cheap, and he's probably leading the backfield for the Colts this weekend. Zack Moss is unlikely to start Sunday and Jackson has experience filling in as the starter for Jonathan Taylor in 2022. He performed well in those three starts, and rookie Evan Hull is unlikely to be featured more than Jackson, who averaged more than five catches per game in the three games he started for JT last season. Samaje Perine, Broncos

I love this play. Perine is so inexpensive and the matchup is so juicy. Javonte Williams will be there, too, but there should be enough to go around vs. a Las Vegas run defense that allowed the fifth-most DFS points to opposing runners in 2022. They also allowed the third-most receiving yards and fifth-most rushing TDs to running backs, and I expect Wilson will target both Williams and Perine this Sunday. Antonio Gibson, Commanders

He's the cheaper option of the two backs for the Commanders, but he could be just as targeted as Robinson. It's a plus matchup for the converted wide receiver, as the Cardinals allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing running backs in 2022. With McLaurin potentially limited or not playing, Gibson should be involved in this offense, which also favors the Commanders runners due to the expected game script.

Wide Receivers Courtland Sutton, Broncos

I love Sutton as the X received in a Joe Lombardi offense. With Jerry Jeudy potentially limited or not playing, I like him even more. Here are some exciting stats about Sutton: He commanded 21.4% of the team's target share in 2022 (28th) as opposed to Jeudy's 19.4% (38th), and he saw 37.6% of the team's air yard share (15th) as opposed to Jeudy's 31.8% (33rd). He also was the first read for Wilson 30.8% of the time (17th). However, only 72.5% (71st) of Sutton's targets were catchable, so if Payton can help unlock Wilson, it's a good gamble Sutton will bounce back, too. He's also due for positive touchdown regression after logging only two in 2022. Marvin Mims, Broncos

The rookie is also in line for more work with a limited Jeudy and Tim Patrick out for the season. Mims averaged 19.5 yards per catch in college and won 54.5% of contested targets.