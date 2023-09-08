NFL Week 1 Player Props to Target

Its finally here: NFL Sunday. Weve spent most of the offseason speculating about who will break out and who will bust. Now its time to see how it all plays out!

Its much more fun to watch a full slate of football if you have some skin in the game, so if you are looking to get in on the action, here are a few player props to consider for the first weekend of the season.

Cam Akers over 13.5 receiving yards (-110)

Cam Akers over 2.5 receptions (+125)

Cooper Kupp is officially ruled out, and Matthew Stafford is going to have to throw to someone. I really like Tyler HIgbee in this contest, but dont fade Cam Akers in the passing game too. The Seahawks allowed 6.7 yards per target ro running backs last season (second-highest) as well as an 81.2% catch rate (seventh-highest). In Week 18 of 2022, when the Rams faced Seattle, Akers caught three passes for 24 yards.

He should be fully healthy this year and I expect a rusty Stafford with no Kupp needing to check down. Wheels up for Akers on Sunday.

Russell Wilson over 15.5 rushing yards (-120)

If you watched preseason action, it was good to see Wilson using his mobility again. Im willing to bet that Sean Payton works with Wilsons strengths, and we will see Danger-Russ use his legs a lot more -- especially vs. a Las Vegas defense that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards last season. Wilson exceeded this prop in each of his last five games played in 2022.

Sam Howell over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+140)

Am I drinking the Kool-Aid? Maybe. But, this plus money payout looks tasty after seeing how sharp Howell looked in the preseason. He has plenty of weapons, and the Cardinals allowed the fourth-most passing TDs in 2022. No risk it, no biscuit.

J.K. Dobbins over 58.5 rushing yards (-120)

Yes, I believe the Texans will be better this year vs. the run -- so maybe they will only be terrible instead of abysmal. Opposing runners torched the Houston defense for a whopping average of 141 rushing yards per game last season. If its true the plan is to get Lamar Jackson more active in the passing game, Dobbins should be able to run free. Hes fully healthy this year, and in his last four games played last season, he easily eclipsed this number.

George Pickens over 42.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Kenny Pickett-to-Pickens connection looked sharp in preseason, and the matchup isnt too bad, either. San Francisco allowed the second-most receiving yards to wideouts last season.

Pickens is a big-play threat, and he exceeded this prop in nine of 17 games as a rookie last season, including in six of his last eight. Look for Pickens to take a step forward this Sunday.

