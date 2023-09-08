NFL’s most interesting rookie a 30-year-old, tattooed Aussie

By now, punters who developed their kicking skills playing Australian rules football while growing up Down Under have become a familiar sight in the NFL.

Even so, Lou Hedley stands out -- not just for his striking appearance, but for his circuitous path to the New Orleans Saints.

When Hedley steps onto the field at the Superdome Sunday, the muscle-bound, mullet-wearing, mustachioed and heavily-tattooed 30-year-old will become one of the oldest rookies to start a season on an NFL team's active roster. He will also arrive at the culmination of a journey that began in a tiny town in western Australia and took shape after he had spent many years working as a scaffolder in remote parts of his native country.

Along the way, Hedley co-owned a tattoo parlor in Bali, Indonesia. A high school dropout, he went on to play college football -- and earn a bachelor's and a master's degree -- at the University of Miami. He wears the same number as former Hurricane Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, which has earned him multiple shoutouts from the actor/pro wrestler, and he just added to his list of accomplishments a training camp battle victory, as an undrafted free agent, over incumbent Saints punter Blake Gillikin.

"Looking back now, it's all been worth it: All the commitment and dedication, leaving Australia and coming here, coming to an amazing organization like this," Hedley told reporters last week after learning he had made New Orleans's 53-man roster. "I can't wait to get to work."

Reached by phone Monday at the Saints' training facility, Hedley said although it felt "surreal" to have landed a job in the NFL, he wasn't surprised it happened.

"If you don't come into this building expecting to get the job or wanting to get the job, I think you're in the wrong place," he said.

At the age when most of Hedley's teammates were signing with college programs, he started making money doing scaffolding work.

"You're always wearing a harness, but there's definitely danger to walking around on tubes, at the top of huge buildings, with gas tanks and stuff like that," Hedley said Monday of his previous work. Asked whether that job was more dangerous than competing on an NFL field, he replied with a laugh, "In regard to other positions in football, I'm sure that's more dangerous, but being a punter, I'm sure scaffolding wins that one."

Around that time, Hedley also played Aussie rules in semiprofessional and amateur leagues, as far as he would go in a sport he'd loved since his early childhood in a tiny fishing town on Australia's western coast. Hedley found more opportunities to play Aussie rules as a preteen after his family moved to a Perth suburb,. But as he recalled in a 2021 podcast, his devotion to the sport along with an expectation that he would soon go into his older brother's roofing business led him to "drift away" from academics.

"Growing up, I had no intentions of going to university," Hedley said on the podcast. "I gradually ended up leaving school in Grade 10 or 11. Just dropped out of school and got straight into the workforce."

In Aussie rules games, Hedley primarily played fullback, a position that demands the toughness to mark other teams' forwards and a big leg to boot the ball back up the field. Although he never realized his dream of making it to the top-tier Australian Football League, Hedley gained notice for his strong kicking ability, which led to suggestions that he take a shot at punting.

That led Hedley to an organization, Prokick Australia, that teaches aspiring punters about American football and connects them to college programs. Prokick takes credit on its website for having helped 190 of its pupils earn full scholarships in the United States through January 2022, and it touts six Ray Guy Award winners. That list includes Mitch Wishnowsky, now punting for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson. In 2019, Prokick co-founder Nathan Chapman told Bleacher Report that when Hedley first arrived at the company's facility in Melbourne, his bevy of tattoos prompted serious questions about whether "he had any sort of convictions or spent time inside."

"Because if so," Chapman said, "he wouldn't be able to get a visa or go to America."

Officials at Prokick soon had their concerns allayed, but they presented him with another issue: his lack of academic credentials. That meant, even if he excelled at their academy, he would have to get his grades up at a junior college.

It was already a big decision to leave a comfortable life behind and travel to the other side of the world to play a sport with which he was largely unfamiliar, but Hedley also had to put all his financial eggs in that basket. To afford his two-year stint at City College of San Francisco, he sold his stake in a Bali tattoo parlor he'd invested in and plowed the rest of his savings into his ambitious plan.

"I knew if I went to junior college," he said Monday, "I could get into a pretty big school."

That he did, after Miami offered him an athletic scholarship in 2019. Hedley first went viral that year for his intimidating look not generally associated with punters. After twice being named to the all-ACC second team, and being a 2020 finalist for the Ray Guy Award, he made the first team last year and finished seventh in the nation in net punting.

Miami was so pleased with what it got from Hedley that it replaced him with a countryman, Dylan Joyce.

Hedley, who is listed at 6-4 and 220 pounds, earned praise last week from New Orleans special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. Comparing the Australian rookie to Gillikin, a Penn State product who put up solid statistics over the past two seasons, Rizzi said: "I think Lou has maybe a couple more tools in the box, if you will... . A little more variety of kicks."

Asked Monday if he thought he had more ink than any other Saint, Hedley mentioned veteran running back Alvin Kamara in replying: "There's a few that would give me a run for my money. I might be top three or four, but we've got some tattooed dudes in this locker room, for sure."

As for Hedley arriving in the league at an unusually advanced age -- just shy of the record for the oldest rookie to start an NFL season, set in 2005 by 31-year-old punter Ben Graham, a former Aussie rules star -- Rizzi said he had "a lot of respect for the way [he has] handled that."

"The biggest feather I can put in Lou's cap is he has treated himself like any other rookie," Rizzi added. "He's not treating himself like a 30-year-old. He's treating himself like a 21- or 22-year-old, and he's gone through this rookie process with a really good attitude."

Despite his age, Hedley said Monday he can imagine playing in the NFL for a decade if he stays healthy and maintains his performance level. He cited Andy Lee, an American punter who most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals last season at 40.

Hedley added that he had not spent much time thinking of a possible post-NFL career, but he said staying in his new sport in some capacity "would be great."

"Whether it's in operations or recruiting ... I love walking into a building like this every day," he said. "I love the game of American football."

"I'm very blessed that I ended up here," Hedley said, noting that his girlfriend is American and his young son lives in Philadelphia. "I'm fortunate to be in such an amazing country like America, and the opportunities that I've gotten here -- from junior college to college and now the NFL -- I think I definitely plan on staying here."