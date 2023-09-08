FOOTBALL

Burrow gets record deal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The deal, which will pay Burrow an average of $55 million a year, puts him ahead of other top quarterbacks in the league who signed new contracts in the offseason. Beloved by teammates and fans in Cincinnati, Burrow has reversed the fortunes of the franchise while earning a reputation as a decisive and creative leader with a knack for figuring out how to pick up yards when plays break down. Signing the 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year to an extension was a goal of the team this summer, but the deal wasn't finalized until three days before the Bengals' season opener at Cleveland. Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, a 23-20 loss to the Rams. Cincinnati finished 12-4 last year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns. Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl after the 2021 season, a 23-20 loss to the Rams. Cincinnati finished 12-4 last year, with Burrow setting franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns. Burrow had season-ending knee surgery in 2020, his rookie year. He immediately became one of the NFL's best passers upon his return. The notoriously frugal Bengals had not reached a Super Bowl since 1998 or even recorded a playoff win since 1990. Burrow strained a calf muscle early in this summer's training camp and was out of action until last week. He said Wednesday he's on track to start against the Browns on Sunday. The market for quarterbacks was set for Burrow in late July when Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

No charges against Graham

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham learned he won't have to face charges stemming from his arrest in California last month during what the club has described as a "medical episode." Graham declined to go into detail about exactly what happened leading up to his arrest. "I'm feeling great, just looking forward and excited to put [the arrest and related medical matter] behind me," Graham said after practice Thursday. Kimberly Edds, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office, said Thursday that no charges against Graham are being pursued at this time because there is "insufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed beyond a reasonable doubt." When the Saints were in southern California in August for joint practices and a preseason game with the Los Angeles Chargers, police in Newport Beach arrested Graham after responding to a call about a "suspicious male." Police brought Graham to a hospital, charged him with suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting officers, and then released Graham into the Saints' care. The team released a statement hours later saying Graham likely had a seizure. "It's kind of a personal health thing and I'm just going to keep it to myself," Graham said when asked if he could provide further details about the incident.

Heels' appeal denied

The NCAA has denied North Carolina's appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker, a decision that led to criticism Thursday from Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown. The school announced the decision less than a week after Walker roamed the sideline but didn't play during the Tar Heels' season-opening victory against South Carolina. Brown went public last month about the school's efforts to appeal the NCAA's decision denying a waiver allowing the Kent State transfer to play immediately. In announcing the decision, Brown capped a lengthy and blunt statement this way: "Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!" NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once, but it regards Walker as a two-time transfer because he enrolled at North Carolina Central before ending up at Kent State. North Carolina Central didn't play football because of the covid-19 pandemic during Walker's time, so he has played only for Kent State (two seasons). He enrolled at UNC in January, days before a rule change restricting free movement by two-time transfers.

BASKETBALL

Mulkey gets extension

Kim Mulkey, the coach of defending women's national champion LSU, has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million that will set a new mark for the richest coaching contract in women's college basketball, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because contract details, first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge, have not been made public. The deal also still needs approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are scheduled to vote on it today. The Hall of Fame coach has been at LSU for two seasons, during which she has taken a program that missed the NCAA Tournament three seasons ago and elevated it to the pinnacle of its sport. It was her fourth national title as a head coach -- the first three coming at Baylor, where she coached from 2000 to 2021. Her record at LSU in two seasons combined is 50-8, with NCAA Tournament appearances both years. Mulkey's new average annual salary of $3.2 million puts her slightly ahead of the average yearly pay for UConn's Geno Auriemma, who has won 11 NCAA titles, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who has won two titles.

Pelicans lose forward

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, who hurt his left knee during a workout this week, has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair his meniscus and is expected to return to "basketball activities" in 10 to 12 weeks, the club said Thursday. In addition to a meniscectomy, the Pelicans said, Murphy received a biologic injection that is meant to slow or stop inflammation around the injured joint. Murphy is a 2021 first-round draft choice out of Virginia who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season, averaging 14.5 points per game.

GOLF

Sharma leads Irish Open

Shubhankar Sharma of India produced a bogey-free round of 65 in sweltering conditions in the afternoon to hold the lead after Thursday's first round of the Irish Open European tour event at the K Club in Straffan, Ireland. He holds a one-stroke lead over five players: Englishmen Jordan Smith and Ross Fisher, Marcel Schneider of Germany, Kristian Krogh Johannessen of Norway and 52-year-old Thomas Bjorn of Denmark. An elder statesman of the European tour, Bjorn has not played competitively since June due to collarbone and lower back problems, missed the cut in his last five events, and has a current ranking of No. 1,232. Shane Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68, while Rory McIlroy and Adrian Meronk each had 60s.

MOTOR SPORTS

Armstrong to add ovals

A successful rookie season has earned Marcus Armstrong a multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing and the New Zealander will add ovals to his schedule next season. Armstrong, who made the move from Formula 2 to IndyCar this season, only raced the road and street courses in his debut season. Headed into the season finale Sunday at Monterey, Calif., Armstrong has four finishes of ninth or better in 11 races. The 23-year-old leads the rookie of the year standings despite three other drivers running full schedules. Armstrong is scheduled to test on his first oval next week at Texas Motor Speedway.